New Intrepretations of Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Dive Watches

Chosen by adventurers and researchers on expeditions to the north and south poles, Seiko’s reputation for reliable and durable diver’s watches was forged in the 1960s and 1970s. With that heritage in mind, the brand has released modern re-interpretations of three legendary Seiko Prospex Divers from this period dedicated to the preservation of our oceans. Drawing design inspiration from the glaciers that these pioneers saw in their Arctic and Antarctic sojourns, the new Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Special Edition dive watches feature icy textured dials across the collection of Ocean SPB297, SPB299 & SPB301 Special Editions.

Across all variants, high luminosity applied indices and facetted hands with LumiBrite inserts, bequeathing the Save the Ocean Special Edition dive watches with utmost functionality and legibility in even the most demanding and arduous conditions. Presented on steel bracelets with secure clasps and extenders and accompanied with super-hard coated stainless steel case that balance elements of robustness with elegant brushed and polished finishing, the unidirectional rotating bezel with matt black insert and 60min diving scale, hard-wearing sapphire crystal, solid caseback and screw-down crown which enables 200m water-resistance make the latest collection a dressy yet enduring daily companion.

Heritage revival: Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Special Editions

Based on Japan’s first-ever mechanical dive watch from 1965 which proved its reliability when used by members of the Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition (JARE) from 1966 to 1969, the SPB297 is directly modelled after the legendary 62MAS. Skin diving refers to a mix of snorkeling and freediving with more time on the surface looking down on the landscape below while breathing through a snorkel, hence at 40.5mm × 13.2mm, the Seiko Prospex SPB297 bears skin diver proportions. The sumptuousness of the dial cannot be over-stated, darker shades of blue rendered in striations across the face of the timepiece are reminiscent of ice in shadow much like what the JARE explorers encountered during their expeditions. Matched with a black radially brushed bezel, and brushed midcase and lugs, all physical elements of the Seiko Prospex SPB297 allow the dial to truly shine.

1968 re-visited, in two tones of ice blue: Seiko Prospex SPB299

Slightly bigger than the SPB297 at 42mm, the 1968 Diver’s Modern Re-interpretation SPB299 is nevertheless balanced with a flatter profile at 12.5mm thickness. A light aqua blue dial and a darker blue bezel similar to that on the 140th-anniversary model grace this new re-interpretation of the landmark 1968 6159-7001 diver’s watch which was the first Seiko watch with 300m water resistance and a 10-beat automatic movement. On the new model, the intensity of colour contrasts with a larger demonstrating brushed finish details and high polished bevelling on the top edges create a perceptively more angular case.

A new interpretation of Naomi Uemura’s Seiko from the 1970s

Sharing the case shape of the watch worn by the Japanese explorer and adventurer Naomi Uemura from 1974 to 1976 in her famous 12,000 km solo dog-sled journey from Greenland to Alaska. This 1970 diver’s watch had a flowing case design with an asymmetrical extension that protected the crown at the four o’clock position. With its solid construction, 150 metre water resistance, luminous hands and indexes, it was perfect for those who required a timepiece with exceptional strength and visibility. For the Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Special Edition, it finds a lighter blue bezel surrounding a new detailed white dial encased in the brand’s distinctive “Willard” case-shape. At 42.7mm x 13.2mm, it is biggest of the 2022 Save the Ocean collection.

Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean editions for everyday and occasion

All three watches are powered by the tried and trusted Caliber 6R35 which delivers a power reserve of 70 hours. These three watches join the Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean series, a program delivers financial and other support to Seiko’s chosen marine charities. All three watches are available at the Seiko Boutiques and selected retail stores worldwide.

Check them out at www.seikoboutique.com.sg and follow them on Facebook and Instagram