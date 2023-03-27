New IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 Is A Masterclass In Remaking A Classic

The IWC Ingenieur is Schaffhausen’s first anti-magnetic wristwatch for civilian use. Specially developed for professionals in the aftermath of the great technological bounds in the 1950s, the resulting strong magnetic fields from the new mass consumer electronic devices like television sets and radios, and imaging machines in technical fields like engineering and medicine, meant that everyone encountered the effects of magnetism in their daily lives. A soft iron inner case effectively protected the movement against magnetic fields. Ever the visionary, IWC had developed the soft iron inner case which effectively protected the movement against magnetic fields a few years earlier for the Pilot’s Watch Mark 11.

The first Ingenieur, Reference 666, was launched in 1955 with a modest, round case and it was followed up with another classic if inconspicuous design in 1967 with the second generation, Reference 866. By the end of the 60s, the brand was already considering the next iteration of the Ingenieur. It was to incorporate an integrated shock protection system and to emphasise its new robustness and technicality, they turned to an external designer and it was none other than Gérald Genta. By 1974, the Geneva watch designer presented a striking watch with an integrated steel bracelet and a structured dial. Its most important design feature, however, was the screw-on bezel with five recesses ushering in a new era for luxury steel sports watches.

With strong aesthetic codes like that distinctive screw-on bezel with its five recesses, the unique grid pattern dial and the integrated H-link bracelet, the Ingenieur SL reflects essential elements of Gérald Genta’s artistic signature. For Watches & Wonders 2023, IWC revisits one of the designer’s most important creations with the Ingenieur Automatic 40.

The newly re-engineered IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 is faithful to the aesthetics of the original right down to that signature bezel but makes serious tweaks to the watch both inside and out. “We invested a lot of time and effort into engineering a new automatic model with perfect case proportions and ergonomics, a high level of detail and finishing, and equipped with modern movement technology. The new Ingenieur Automatic 40 is a versatile luxury sports watch for the 21st century,” says Chris Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen.

Indeed, the dimensions of the case have been reworked and improved down to the smallest detail. It is thinner now, just over 10mm instead of its predecessor’s 13.5mm. The lug-to-lug distance of 45.7 millimetres also ensures perfect ergonomics and excellent wearability for those with slender wrists and while the Ingenieur SL from the 1970s had nose-shaped horns, the new Ingenieur Automatic 40 features a newly engineered middle-link attachment which looks aesthetically similar but provides an even better fit on the wrist.

IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40: a masterclass on improving a classic

“It is not everyday a designer gets to work on an icon like the Ingenieur SL. We were aware of the enormous responsibility this task entailed and proceeded very cautiously. Nevertheless, we believe we succeeded in creating a new and contemporary interpretation, perfected down to the smallest detail. While keeping faithful to the original design signature, the new Ingenieur Automatic 40 is a perfect embodiment of IWC’s engineering excellence,” adds Christian Knoop, Chief Design Officer of IWC Schaffhausen.

Indeed, one of the most impressive updates sees the introduction of functional, polygonal screws on its bezel. On the original Ingenieur SL, its bezel with signature recesses was merely screwed onto the case ring; as a result, the recesses ended up in a different position on each watch. With the new Ingenieur Automatic 40, the five screws now have a technical function – securing the bezel to the case. Furthermore, the functional screws also mean that in terms of aesthetics, the five point recesses are now always in the same position.

Additionally, the dial features a distinctive “Grid” structure, creating a balance to the technical and very sculptural case design. Consisting of small lines offset by 90 degrees to each other, it is stamped into the soft iron blank before it is galvanised. Finally, appliques with luminescence add additional depth and ensure easy legibility, even at night.

Most impressively, the thinner Ingenieur Automatic 40 retains the magnetically resistant feature of the original Ingenieur via soft-iron inner case while still remaining only 10.8mm thin – quite the technical coup. Furthermore, it is powered by the IWC- manufactured 32111 calibre with an automatic pawl winding system and a power reserve of 120 hours. The Ingenieur Automatic 40 is available in three references in stainless steel: black, silver plated and aqua dial.

New IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 Price & Specs

Case 40mm stainless steel with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic Calibre 32111 with 120 hours power reserve

Price TBA