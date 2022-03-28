New Mido Ocean Star 600 Chronometer: Technical Specs at Unequalled Price

Mido is not a mega brand but it is punching far above its weight class. They’ve managed to be one of the few brands whose Limited Edition releases have enough demand to sell for well over their original recommended retail price, indicative of the brand’s connoisseur appeal. Mido introduced the waterproof Ocean Star in 1959 at a time when the popularity of recreational diving was taking off and dive watches were just starting to become commercially available. Last year, celebrating the 75th anniversary of their Ocean Star diver, Mido released the Ocean Star Tribute Special Editions. For 2022, a highly specced high-performance chronometer joins the formidable collection of beloved, value-for-money dive watches.

Mido Ocean Star 600 Chronometer continues a legacy of innovation

An exceptional chronometer certified timepiece, the Ocean Star 600 is not just technically sophisticated but artistically enlightened – an otherwise robust tool watch elevated by its lacquered dial, featuring a gradient of blue to black, recalls the colours of the deepest waters. Featuring a pressure fitted crystal, a single-piece case (Monocoque), and the Aquadura cork crown gasket system – all intended to maximise water resistance – the Mido Ocean Star redefined Mido’s position in the market. Today, the Ocean Star 600 will redefine how you see the brand.

The new Ocean Star 600 Chronometer rises to any challenge. Like its forebear chosen to be the official timepiece for an Antarctic expedition led by Warwick Deacock and sponsored by Edmund Hillary in 1965, this latest model embodies a wealth of technological and watchmaking expertise for deep saturation diving without the expected price tag: Equipped with a helium valve, the Ocean Star 600 is Mido’s only timepiece designed to withstand a pressure of 60 bar (600 m/1,968 ft) – and for less than US$2000 retail – unbeatable value even from its closest, similarly specced competitor.

The blue ceramic bezel features numerals with Super-LumiNova Grade X, offering ultra-powerful and long-lasting luminescence to ensure perfect readability in the ocean’s depths. Technically speaking, Grade X1 shows a performance increase of up to 60% after two hours compared to the standard grade, with improved legibility measured according to the ISO 3157 standard improved by a factor of at least 1.6 in the long term.

On the deep blue dial featuring a gradient of blue to black, the same Grade X luminescent coating accents critical elements of the display for perfect readability in the dark: the nickel-plated indexes, the large triangle at 12 o’clock, and all three hands, right down to the markings on the unidirectional rotating bezel with its blue ceramic ring.

Competitive Specifications and Aesthetics, Unbeatable Price

The 43.5mm stainless steel case feels robust and well executed. At slightly over 14mm, the Ocean Star 600 is “muscular” and impressive and remarkably well proportioned, so it sits more like a 42mm timepiece with a pair of crown guards flank the screw-down crown extending a few millimetres out. Featuring alternating polished and satin-finished surfaces to create a captivating play of light, the Mido Ocean Star 600 is attractive without betraying its functional raison d’être: A helium valve flushed against the case at 9 o’clock offers greater safety during decompression when returning from great depths.

The large unidirectional bezel operates sharply and is fitted with a blue ceramic insert. The knurling ensures a good grip, and as a safety feature, it must be pressed down to enable rotation to avoid any unintentional adjustment. To guard against unintentional adjustments, a secure rotation system keeps it locked in place – the bezel must be pressed down to enable rotation. Lastly, an aperture displays the date at 3 o’clock.

The Mido Ocean Star 600 Chronometer is equipped with a three-link stainless steel bracelet with polished central links for a more luxurious feel. It features a safety folding buckle with unlocking mechanism by way of two pushers and an additional diving extension, ingeniously and easily operated by a third pusher. The Ocean Star 600 Chronometer is a superlative diving watch incorporating the best in timekeeping, powered by a COSC-certified Caliber 80 Si combining exceptional autonomy of up to 80 hours of power reserve with extraordinary accuracy and shock-resistance thanks to its silicon balance-spring.

Ocean Star 600 Price & Specs

Case 43.5mm stainless steel with 600 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic calibre 80 COSC Si with 80 hours power reserve

Price US$1,700