New TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands Redefines Sports Elegance

The TAG Heuer Carrera collection’s purest and most elegant watch model has been updated: the TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands. With refined indexes and hands to better catch the light, the iconic sports watch series was designed for professional drivers and sports-car enthusiasts, becoming the standard-bearer of TAG Heuer sporting spirit, and it’s most elegant among the brand’s collections.

“Legend has it that TAG Heuer’s obsession with readability started in 1958 when Jack Heuer dropped from first to third in a Swiss rally he was competing in because he was unable to read the dashboard timer correctly. After that, Jack decided to focus on and improve this specific pain point, and he embraced his love of modern design to create an incredibly legible watch.” – Nicholas Biebuyck Heritage Director at TAG Heuer

The new New TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands redefines that sportive elegance. Indeed, the Carrera has a special focus on the typography aimed at exploring the purest form possible. Its design language is so clear and minimal that there are only three lines of text on the watch dial: Carrera – Heuer – Swiss Made – removing any superfluous decorations. It isn’t a “re-worked” collection but rather a new interpretation of 13 pieces designed in a style to emphasise the innate sophistication of this timepiece.

Reimagined in four versions: the TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time 41 mm. The TAG Heuer Carrera Date 39 mm and the TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29 mm, all expressing the brand’s undying obsession with readability since its birth on the race tracks in 1963, TAG Heuer Carrera is the spirit of endurance on your wrist dressed in an assertive statement of elegant design, striking luxury and high performance.

Favouring pure and modern design, Jack Heuer’s aim at the time was to create a Heuer Carrera chronograph that was both uncluttered and perfectly harmonious – ideal characteristics for drivers who need to be able to tell the time at a glance. On a TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands, this aesthetic expresses a horological purity much desired by watch snobs. Today, the new TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands collection abides by the same master time philosophy and revisits this rich heritage with a touch of modernity and the same passion for creating timepieces with a striking design that ensures perfect readability.

Presented in a wide range of sizes to fit all uses and tastes, all of which incorporate and echo the stylistic codes of the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 02 chronographs launched last year. The result is a refined and modern look inspired by the pure style that first made the TAG Heuer Carrera iconic.

TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time Date 41mm Price and Specs

Case 41 mm diameter Steel fine-brushed, polished case with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic TAG Heuer Calibre 7 with 50 hours power reserve

Price EUR 3 000

TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41mm Price and Specs

Case 41 mm diameter Steel fine-brushed, polished case with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic TAG Heuer Calibre 5 with 38 hours power reserve

Price From EUR 2 750

TAG Heuer Carrera Date 39mm Price and Specs

Case 41 mm diameter Steel fine-brushed, polished case with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic TAG Heuer Calibre 5 with 38 hours power reserve

Price From EUR 2 550