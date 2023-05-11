Historically, the Radiomir California has always been produced in 47mm. However, Panerai has now crafted a new interpretation of the California dial in 45mm. Not only does the new model present a first for the brand but it also arrives with never-before-seen details from the Maison, which is bound to make this watch a collector worthy piece.

What makes the Radiomir California PAM01349 standout is not just its smaller and more universally accepted case size. Panerai has also gone above and beyond to craft the timepiece with materials and finishes that makes it a true standout piece. For starters, the Radiomir California PAM01349 sports a case set in Brunito eSteel.

This brand new finishing marks a first in the history of Panerai. Its direct result is that it gifts the timepiece an antiquated look. Every case is hand-finished one by one to create a seasoned look, giving each watch a unique character. The intently weathered effect of the eSteel case, created via PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition), is paired with a cushion-shaped 45mm case, slim wire lugs, and a hollowed green dial featuring a shaded texturized creativity.

Vintage Appeal

The old school persona of the timepiece is further accentuated by its dial. Inspired by Ref 3646 from the archives of the Maison, the Panerai California Dial is characterised by alternating Roman and Arabic numerals, bar indexes, and a minute track.

The hours 10, 11, 1, and 2 are marked with Roman numerals, while those for hours 4, 5, 7, and 8 are marked with Arabic numerals, resulting in a dial where every half is distinguished by the two different types of numerals.

Super-LumiNova highlights the iconic California indexes in beige, illuminating in green when in the dark. The vintage appeal of the dial is further highlighted by metallic blue hands and a domed sapphire crystal reminiscent of the Plexiglas crystal used in the early versions of the Radiomir developed for the Italian military.

Additionally, the watch also has a cone-shaped crown, a design that distinguishes the Radiomir collection from other Panerai timepieces. Capping off the look, the PAM01349 comes with a supple calf leather raw cut strap with 3 points seams in dark brown with contrast stitching.

The strap features a detail that is exclusive only to this timepiece, a hot printed inscription of ‘G. Panerai e Figlio’, the exact same phrase found on the signage of the original Panerai workshop in Florence.

Tucked within the case is a hand-wound P.5000 calibre. The movement powers the Radiomir California whilst gifting it an eight day power reserve. A distinctive element and DNA of the brand, the long power reserve was vital for the Panerai pieces used by underwater commandos of the Italian Navy, guaranteeing reliability even in the most extreme conditions of use. The iconic 8 days movement can be duly admired via the open case-back in sapphire crystal.

The new Radiomir California Dial is exclusively available in Panerai boutiques.

Specs + Details PAM01349 Radiomir California

Movement: Hand-wound mechanical, P.5000 calibre with an eight-day power reserve

Case: 45mm in Brunito eSteel, Brunito Hand Finished

Price: SGD17,900

(Images: Panerai)