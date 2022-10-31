Panerai injects a poetic dimension into the Luminor Due collection with the debut of a moon phase.

Long has man been fascinated with Earth’s only natural satellite, captivated by its dreamy glow reflected from the Sun. Traditionally observed as a symbol of reflection, a source of spiritual power and a catalyst for heightened emotions, the Moon, along with the Sun, has also been discovered to have gravitational influence on Earth’s tides, with spring tides occurring twice every month, around the time of a new moon and a full moon.

Furthermore, by observing the Moon’s recurrent cycle of four principal phases – new moon, first quarter, full moon and last quarter, each lasting approximately seven days – we have been able to determine the average number of days in a month.

Since the early 20th century, watchmakers have captured the monthly cycle of the lunar phases in wristwatches, both as a symbol of high watchmaking and a nostalgic tribute to mankind’s history of measuring time through the observation of celestial objects. Today, the moon phase, among the most poetic complications, is the centrepiece of the Panerai Luminor Due Luna.

With its lean proportions and sharp styling, Luminor Due reinterprets the unmistakable shape and features of the iconic Luminor collection in a refined form that is equally suited to casual wear and elegant environments that call for elevated dressing. Originally a time-only model, a complication has been introduced into the collection for the very first time.

Available in four iterations, all in 38mm, the design appeals to a broad spectrum of wearers. In each variation, the moon phase complication, situated at three o’clock, exhibits a rotating disc with a 24k gold moon against a starry midnight blue sky

Two Luminor Due Luna references – both in stainless-steel – feature white sun-brushed dials with the signature Panerai sandwich structure and beige Super-LumiNova within their numerals, indexes, and hands. While one boasts a polished pink alligator strap (PAM01180), the other (PAM01301) includes a Luminor Due steel bracelet whose links echo the profile of the trademarked Panerai crown protection device, a quality accentuated by alternating polished and brushed finishes.

Polishing along the edges of the curved links endows the bracelet with added dimension and refinement. A third option in stainless steel with sun-brushed blue sandwich dial (PAM01179) and matching blue alligator strap flaunts a handsome design

in monochrome style.

The most exclusive of them all is the Luminor Due Luna Madreperla, featuring a mother-of-pearl dial in a case forged from Panerai’s proprietary Goldtech, an alloy containing platinum and a high percentage of copper; the combination endows the metal with a deep, red tone. Applied numerals and indexes with white Super-LumiNova appear on the dial, while a polished alligator strap is a lustrous finishing touch.

Due Luna references feature the quick release system to permit changing straps without using tools. Pressure applied to the back of the strap releases it from the case, and it can be replaced with equal ease. Powered by the automatic Calibre P.900 measuring only 4.2mm thick, the watch boasts a power reserve of three days. The open case-back reveals the workings of automatic 3 days power reserve calibre P.900 within.

(Images: Panerai)