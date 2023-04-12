Panerai’s long established history in making precision instruments for the Italian military and Navy, Panerai is well documented. A manufacture that prides itself on fine Swiss watchmaking driven by an Italian soul, Panerai now unveils a contemporary and luxurious iteration of the Radiomir in the Quaranta in gorgeous Goldtech.

The new timepiece was showcased to the world at Watches & Wonders 2023. A versatile interpretation of the model, the Radiomir Quaranta Goldtech is a faithful homage to the legendary timepiece favoured by navy divers of the 1940s.

An Evolution Of The Radiomir

Pared down yet commanding in presence, the Radiomir Quaranta Goldtech features elements distinctly linked to its origins, appealing to connoisseurs who identify with the brand’s history and expertise. Meaning ‘forty’ in Italian, the Quaranta has a 40mm case, measuring 10.15mm in thickness – making it the slimmest in the entire Panerai Radiomir range.

That said, the Quaranta’s compact size is not to be underestimated. Tucked within the stunning case is the P.900 calibre, a 4.2mm thick next-generation automatic movement. It is the first of its size from Panerai to combine the date and three days of power reserve. The timepiece is water-resistance to 3 bar (~30 metres), which will soon also be available up to 5 bar (~50 metres).

An assured versatile silhouette for all genders and occasions, the timepiece is set in a polished Goldtech case (PAM01026). In creating Goldtech, Panerai utilised a combination of platinum and copper, which results in an intense red appearance that allows elegant details of the timepiece to shine through.

The bold outlook of the watch is complemented with a white sun-brushed dial and a matt brown alligator strap fitted with a Panerai Goldtech buckle. Its white sun-brushed sandwich dial offers a fitting contrast, against the case. Beautifully framed by the material, both indexes and numerals, at twelve and six o’clock respectively, reflects light rays with the movement of the wearer, while the beige Super- Luminova illuminates in green in the dark.

The iconic cushion-shaped case features a cone-shaped crown – a distinguishing element of the Radiomir collection. It arrives paired with its matte alligator strap, further exuding the understated and relaxed luxury to match modern lifestyles.

For a more personalised look, the strap is interchangeable from Panerai’s extensive range of colours, and finishes. This includes calf for a casual look and shiny alligator versions in a multitude of bright shades to match a variety of styles, and ensembles.

Radiomir Quaranta Goldtech PAM1026 Price + Specs

Movement Automatic mechanical, P.900 calibre, power reserve of 3 days

Case 40mm polished Panerai Goldtech, polished Panerai Goldtech bezel, see-through sapphire crystal and polished Panerai Goldtech caseback

Price €18,500

(Images: Panerai)