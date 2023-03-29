8 Patek Philippe Watches That Should Be On Your Radar In 2023

When it comes to luxury watches, Patek Philippe is one of the most renowned names in the horology world. This Swiss brand is known for its luxurious add-ons, contemporary designs and high-quality timepieces that cater to everyone’s aesthetic.

Founded in 1839, the Swiss brand is widely regarded as being one of the most prestigious watch labels in the world. Their timepieces are known for their high-quality craftsmanship, exquisite design and complicated movements. Over the years, they have produced a wide range of watches, including sports watches as well as timepieces with functions like perpetual calendars, minute repeaters and tourbillons.

At Watches and Wonders 2023, Patek Philippe too unveiled new statement pieces featuring innovative technology. From the Grandmaster Chime, Minute Time Repeater and Annual Calendars, to various versions of the Calatrava models, the luxurious brand showcased some of the best timepieces from their 2023 collection.

Watches and Wonders 2023: Patek Philippe introduces new watch models

Watches and Wonders is an annual event that showcases the latest releases from some of the world’s top luxury watch brands. Formerly known as the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie (SIHH), the event features exhibitions, presentations and other activities related to the world of high-end timepieces. It provides brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and many others the opportunity to unveil their latest creations to the public and media. These watches often feature innovative technology and premium design elements and are highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts alike.

So, without further ado, here are eight of the best Patel Philippe watches we saw at Watches and Wonders that warrant your attention.

8 Patek Philippe’s watches of 2023 that men should have on their radar

