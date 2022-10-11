Cai Xukun, better known by the mononym Kun, is a multihyphenate Chinese singer-songwriter. Citing influences including Stevie Wonder and Lana Del Rey, Kun has gone beyond existing boundaries and expressed his passion with “soul and jazz vibe that takes people on an emotional journey in music” in his first English track “Wait Wait Wait”, a genre-redefining song of lyrical pop, electronic and soul mix.

It goes without saying, his drive is a perfect match for TAG Heuer’s long history of rewriting the rulebook and defying convention in the watchmaking industry. Having overcome personal insecurities in working with foreign artists, Kun made a tremendous breakthrough collaborating with renowned American producer and DJ Kshmr, demonstrating his desire to break through and show his fearless, “don’t crack under pressure” attitude.

“TAG Heuer’s spirit of avant-garde and unique style have an irresistible appeal to me,” says Kun, who is ranked 31st on Forbes’ China Celebrity 100 list. Indeed, his persona and career are a match for the TAG Heuer Monaco.

Launched in 1969, the world’s first square automatic chronograph entered popular culture and zeitgeist, thanks to Steve McQueen who wore the watch in the 1971 movie Le Mans, pioneering the concept of product placement and forever altering the watchmaking industry with its appeal to unconventionality.

In May this year, the La Chaux-de-Fonds manufacture introduced a new special edition of the legendary Monaco chronograph to celebrate its illustrious past and enduring bond to motor racing. What was wrought was a dramatic rendition constructed of DLC-coated titanium demonstrating the bold innovation of the brand.

“WE ARE DELIGHTED FOR CAI XUKUN TO JOIN THE TAG HEUER FAMILY AS BRAND AMBASSADOR IN CHINA. HE HAS DEMONSTRATED REMARKABLE TALENT IN SONGWRITING AND PERFORMING; HE IS INCREDIBLY ATHLETIC, TRULY DARING AND NEVER STOPS CHALLENGING THE LIMITS, WHICH IS A MINDSET WE SHARE AT TAG HEUER.” – CEO FRÉDÉRIC ARNAULT

This latest Monaco chronograph is the perfect metaphor for Kun – a creative and unconventional figure on the stage who understands the importance of continuously innovating and perfecting his work. “I admire the fearlessness expressed by the TAG Heuer Monaco and am fascinated by its legend. ‘Squaring the circle’ and moving the crown to the left had made it so special at that time. Today, the new editions inherit this unique spirit and continue reinventing the avant-garde,” Kun says.

(Images: TAG Heuer)