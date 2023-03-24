To commemorate the start of their three year partnership, luxury watchmaker Purnell has crafted a collaborative timepiece with Paris Saint-Germain. The ultra-luxury timepiece is the first masterpiece from the Swiss watchmaker to celebrate the occasion.

Purnell is renowned as a maker of high-end, complicated timepieces endowed with the world’s fastest triple-axis tourbillon. In addition to next-level performance, Purnell’s timepieces are distinctive for the motion of their rotating Spherion – single or as a pair – in a tourbillon cage, which brings a unique sophistication to high watchmaking.

Purnell’s partnership with PSG will see the brand serve as the official timekeeper and sponsor of the legendary professional football club. Beyond its superlative technical know-how, Purnell brings to Paris Saint-Germain a style that complements the club’s unique lifestyle positioning and joins the club in fulfilling its promise of bringing powerful experiences to the world.

Naturally a stylish timepiece is fitting of that intent as it expresses the lifestyle, emotions and formidable performance that shared by both Purnell and of France’s most successful sports club.

Precision Timing

The new Purnell x PSG Escape Limited Edition is extremely limited to just 11. Highly-exclusive, the timepiece sports design codes that pay homage to the French Ligue 1 club along with the reputable craftsmanship that are the hallmarks of the brand.

Purnell’s first bespoke design for the PSG Escape Limited Edition goes well beyond adding a logo or Paris Saint-Germain’s red-white-and-blue club colours to an existing model. With finesse and attention to detail, Purnell has subtly incorporated key elements of the Ligue 1 club into the elegantly monochromatic timepiece.

For instance, the shape of the Eiffel Tower, proprietary logo of Paris Saint-Germain, and the club’s branded “Fleur de Lys” motif are seen on the Purnell’s high velocity tourbillon. The bridge and outer cage of the Spherion are now also shaped like Paris Saint-Germain’s Eiffel Tower logo.

A “Fleur de Lys” tapisserie motif is engraved on the back bridges. The sapphire ring dial, assembled with an Eiffel Tower-shaped bridge in polished titanium, features a Fleur de Lys at six o’clock. The crown’s miniature Eiffel Tower logo straddles a single Fleur de Lys. On the case back, “PARIS SAINTGERMAIN” and “ICI C’EST PARIS” are inscribed on the circumference with the barrels are also engraved with the PSG supporter’s anthem.

These elements are encased in a captivating 48mm polished anthracite titanium case. Powering all functions of the Purnell x PSG Escape Limited Edition is a hand-winding Caliber P11 movement and a single Spherion.

Purnell x PSG Escape Limited Edition

Case 48mm Polished Anthracite Titanium

Movement Hand-Winding Caliber P11 movement and a single Spherion

Price CHF 390,000

(Images: Purnell)