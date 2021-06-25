Often referred to as the “Master of Materials, the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is the culmination of many years of research and development, blended with the heritage and tradition of the Rado Captain Cook. An early pioneer in the use of ceramic as watchmaking material, high-tech ceramic is Rado’s DNA in its purest form.

Inspired by a glorious tool watch produced by the brand during the golden age of the dive watch, the vintage-oriented model originally released in 1962 with a 37mm case and named for British explorer, Captain Cook, was recently upsized from its contemporary 42mm iteration to 43mm.

Presented for the first time in larger case dimensions, the new case size of the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is the result of the monobloc ceramic used to craft the watch case in its entirety. It also represents the first time a Captain Cook has been made in these proportions.

Available in four versions, the first of the new High-Tech Ceramic diving watch is equipped with a hardened stainless steel turning bezel and black high-tech ceramic insert; the second variant is offered with a rubber strap for a more casual look.

The third is offered similarly in black high tech ceramic with a contrasting rose gold coloured PVD coated stainless steel turning bezel, and black high-tech ceramic insert. The last of its series is a highly distinctive with the same case but paired with hardened stainless steel bezel, and blue high-tech ceramic insert.

Powered by the Rado calibre R734 characterised by a 80 hours power reserve, unheard of for watches at this price point, the dial and case back are crafted in black tinted sapphire crystal allowing its wearer to explore and admire the inner workings of the skeletonised movement.

This conveys a retro-futuristic “steampunk” aesthetic that juxtaposes 18th century mechanical engineering with 20th century material science; an innovation that doesn’t just conceive of plasma ceramic but also the ingenious Nivachron™ hairspring that provides an advantage in everyday life by protecting the timepiece from magnetic fields.

All black, this beefier Captain Cook doesn’t feel oversized even at 43mm wide. Furthermore, the 49.8mm length makes it pretty compact, minimising the risk of “overhang” even on smaller wrists.

As stated above, a few key components like the crown and coin-edged rotating bezel are not ceramic but instead stainless steel, adding aesthetic contrast to the blacked-out appearance. The caseback is titanium, featuring the same tinted sapphire used for the dial for a cohesive design.

Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Price & Specs

Case 43mm Monobloc ceramic case with black-tinted sapphire dial and 300 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic Rado cal. 3R734 with 80 hours power reserve

Price From S$4940