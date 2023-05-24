Rado launched the Captain Cook watch in 1962 to meet the needs of amateur and professional divers. The Captain Cook, possibly Rado’s most popular model, reflected the era of great expeditions, explorers and adventures while also serving the increasing demand for dive watches.

In 2017, Rado unveiled the vintage re-edition of the 1962 Captain Cook in 37 mm proportions reminiscent to the original, and a larger 45 mm version, in response to popular demand for vintage-looking yet contemporary editions. Since then, many retro and vintage inspired watches have launched, and with the new Captain Cook, Rado delivers a model that not only adopts the name and spirit of its predecessor, but is also made, for the first time, entirely of ceramic (with the exception of the caseback).

Ji Chang-wook wears Rado’s latest Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Skeleton in his new role as Rado Brand Ambassador. Under the theme “The Art of Skeletonisation”, the famed South Korean actor’s new watch heralds a fresh aesthetic direction for the brand’s popular Captain Cook series. The precise mechanical movement can also be admired from the flip side through a titanium caseback carrying a sapphire crystal, for a clear and unobstructed view of the movement and core watch components.

The main visual distinction between the new Captain Cook High Tech Ceramic Skeleton Limited Edition and the series production model is the superb matte-finished monobloc case framed by a circular-brushed plasma high-tech ceramic bezel insert that matches the tones of the case and the outer bracelet links.

A warm and brilliant rose gold-coloured index ring adds contrast inside the fairly sporty rotatable bezel, adjacent to the classic Captain Cook box-shaped sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on both faces.

The automatic calibre R808 skeleton demonstrates sophisticated new geometry and components coloured in different tones, allowing a distinct view of the many sections in details familiar to watch aficionados of complex architecture or intricate systems.

Along with the various chromatic contrasts, special finishing touches include a new, horizontally brushed platine and a rose gold-coloured minute-wheel bridge, which are plainly visible inside that bigger dial glass that watch aficionados will appreciate.

The new movement has a more airy, geometric appearance with gold-tone components with Geneva stripes. It’s also now adjusted in five places rather than three in previous editions, reflecting higher standards of watchmaking pertaining to chronometry and precision of the movement.

The dial itself is intentionally spartan, with simple geometric indices and hour, minute and second hands, treated where applicable with Super-LumiNova to enhance readability in low-light conditions. Keeping visual obstructions to a minimum allows the eye to savour the beauty of the skeleton movement in operation.

Ji comments, “I’m very happy to star in my new role as Brand Ambassador for Rado. The Captain Cook is such a beautiful watch, I look forward to wearing it whenever I can.”

CAPTAIN COOK HIGH-TECH CERAMIC SKELETON LIMITED EDITION PRICE + SPECS

Case 43 mm monobloc matte plasma high-tech ceramic case with 300 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic calibre R808 with 80 hours power reserve

Price S$6,500

(Images: Rado)