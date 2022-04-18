The Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Diver Is Built For Everyday Challenges

In a rugged world of increasingly challenging times and harsh climates, those able to adapt hold a critical advantage.

The new Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Diver embodies versatility and brawn beautifully. A true-blue diving watch equipped with the latest technology, this latest evolution of an early classic now features 80 hours of power reserve and water resistance of up to a whopping 300m.

In this skillfully crafted timepiece with famous Swiss reliability, a Rado R763 movement is set inside a stunning high-tech ceramic monobloc case that is at once scratch-resistant, hypo-allergenic and practically invulnerable, ready to match any challenge, in wilderness or everyday life.

The new Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Diver is the culmination of decades of research and development by Rado, Switzerland’s well known “Master of Materials”. This much-awaited model, available in six equally impressive variants, brings together the latest in high-tech ceramic production techniques and the brand’s most innovative watchmaking. The new diver is a virile, exploration-inspired 43mm timepiece with a latest-generation automatic movement, Nivachron anti-magnetic hairspring and 80 hours of power reserve.

Timepiece lovers will spot notable Captain Cook features such as the date window at 3 o’clock with red numbers—a wink to earlier editions—and the box-shaped glass, now in extremely scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on both faces. Large, highly legible hour, minute and second hands are treated with Super-LumiNova for excellent viewing in low-light conditions, along with the main markers and bezel numerals.

The new model features ISO 6425 certification, a first for Rado, largely surpassed thanks to its 300-meter water resistance. Whether your field of exploration is one of the world’s oceans, thick Nordic forests or rugged alpine wilderness, your Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Diver will be a reliable and solid partner, at your side for years to come.

Rooted in nature but developed by keen human innovation, Rado high-tech ceramic is extremely hard but light, lovely to touch, and carries its visible colour right into the core, making it extraordinarily scratch-resistant. The use of a monobloc case adds to the structural stability of the timepiece while keeping its outer dimensions and weight lower, for greater comfort. Visually, well-known Captain Cook features are instantly recognizable: the bold, easy-grip bezel with circular-brushed high-tech ceramic insert, engraved numbers and markers, as well as a triangle in white Super-LumiNova at the 60-minute position.

The new Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Diver comes in six models, each one with a distinct character, to match the most discerning tastes of true watch lovers. While all carry cases in Rado high-tech ceramic, two models wear black and two wear olive-green, each pair available as either a rubber-strap or high-tech ceramic-bracelet version. Two additional plasma models are available, with matching high-tech ceramic bracelet. With the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Diver, life will be the due reward of unwavering explorers who dare to go beyond.

Behind, a circular-brushed titanium press-fit case-back with two seahorses resting quietly in exquisite relief, adds an echo of early Sixties models and an unequivocal reminder of the water resistance, confirmed by the ISO 6425 certification.

(Images: Rado)