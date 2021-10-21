Today, this relationship extends to the sport’s greatest event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, for which Rolex became the official timepiece since 2001, and its most iconic driver, Tom Kristensen. The Danish racer achieved a record nine overall victories at Circuit de la Sarthe and has been a Rolex Testimonee for more than a decade.

Almost a century after it was first held, the 24 Hours of Le Mans remains the ultimate test of perseverance and mechanical proficiency for the world’s most advanced sports cars. It is a challenge that the best racing drivers from across motorsport want to take on to prove their versatility in the toughest environment, and one that Kristensen eventually started on 18 occasions.

Throughout his career, Kristensen faced many setbacks; yet he showed these obstacles were often the impetus for his success at the highest level of sports car racing. Describing the 24 Hours of Le Mans, he said, “It is the greatest race to be part of and it is so different every year. When you finish the race, or even if you have to retire, you always come away with something new to overcome and conquer.”

For Kristensen, the opportunity to break records was not the reason for his return to Circuit de la Sarthe each year. Rather, it was a commitment to persistently enhance his performance. “To be successful you need lots of motivation – the ability to not give up was key,” said Kristensen.

Endurance racing is a matter of synchronicity between different temporalities; the time in motion, as the clock counts down to the chequered flag, and the slightest of moments, when everything can change in a split second. When the driver masters both the course of their machine and that of time, they conquer the 24 Hours of Le Mans.