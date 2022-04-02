Rolex Classics Get An Update At Watches & Wonders 2022

Swiss manufacture Rolex continues to redefine its iconic timepieces that are certainly set to become future classics.

At Watches & Wonders 2022, Rolex unveils its latest reinvention of watches that shine the light of optimism and innovation in the world of watchmaking. In its perpetual quest for excellent, Rolex constantly enhances the aesthetics and technologies of its emblematic timepieces. They are an invitation to push boundaries, as the Swiss manufacture strive to reach greater heights. With the same promise of outstanding quality thanks to the company’s complete, in-house mastery of watchmaking expertise, Rolex is kicking off 2022 with new updates to its signature classics.

Here are the highlights from Rolex at Watches and Wonders 2022.

Oyster Perpetual Air-King

A tribute to explorers of the skies, the Air-King celebrates the pioneers of aviation and invites wearers to take command of their own destiny. The 2022 model – in a 40mm Oyster steel case and bracelet – boasts several new features. The handsome black dial is now easier to read and more harmoniously balanced thanks to the addition of a 0 before the 5 on the minutes scale, while a crown guard and straight sides have also been included. This evolution confirm the Air-King’s place among the brand’s Professional models. Finally, the timepiece also sports a subtle line of light along the middle case – a symbol of the new horizons so often opened up by Rolex.

Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II

The GMT-Master was made for airborne adventure, and is now the watch of choice for travellers. Since its creation in 1955, the watch with an enduringly contemporary and versatile appeal has accompanied some of the greatest moments in aeronautical history. The latest version of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II now showcases a winding crown on the left of the watch case and a date aperture at 9 o’clock.

The Cerachrom bezel insert is in green and black, an original colour combination that is exclusive to this watch. We’re guessing it’s going to be a hit with lefties and hardcore collectors.

Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40

The epitome of prestige and innovation, the Day-Date has always been exclusively made with precious metals. It was also the first calendar wristwatch to indicate, in addition to the date, the day of the week spelt out in full in a window on the dial. This new platinum model showcases a fluted bezel in the same material – the noblest of metals.

This aesthetic and technical feat required many years of research and development, due to the challenge of working with platinum. The process of creating the fluting, which was initially meant for gold, had to be adapted in order to manufacture the bezel. This new material also imparts the watch an alluring gleam that speaks of distinction and refinement.

Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 42

For the first time ever, the sporty Yacht-Master 42 is available in yellow gold – an inspired refinement to the emblematic sailing timepiece, which will appeal to collectors who desire a dressier, more sophisticated version of the model. This 18kt gold alloy is unique. Created and cast at the brand’s foundry in Geneva, it offers unparalleled resistance, making the new Yacht-Master 42, fitted with an Oysterflex bracelet, an unbeatable ally on the open seas.

Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31

Get summer-ready with these sassy and stylish iterations of the evergreen Datejust 31. With the dial’s three different finishes – sunray, matt and grained, the diamond-embellished floral motif springs to life in the light. It is available in three colours: Azzurro-blue dial with Oystersteel and white gold, olive green dial with yellow gold, and silver dial with Oystersteel and Everose gold. The pieces are shining examples of refined dial-making expertise, requiring high-technology finishing techniques. The textural effects are further enhanced by diamonds of varying sizes, which call to mind dewdrops illuminating the centre of the flowers.

Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 40

The new Yacht-Master 40 evokes the memory of mesmerising colours created by the sun over moving water – resonating best with ladies who love the outdoors. Inspired by the aurora borealis and the glow of dawn, the bezel is set with diamonds and sapphires in tones of blue, silver and pink. The precise sequence of five colours is repeated eight times: pink sapphire, light blue sapphire, diamond, purple sapphire and dark blue sapphire.

The palette of hues is accentuated by the 46 diamonds that adorn the lugs and crown guard. The gem-setting on the new Yacht-Master 40 is a showcase of expertise that makes the most of the stones’ full radiance and hues, allowing for endless creativity while retaining the model’s pure aesthetic.

This article is first published on Prestige Singapore.