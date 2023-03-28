At Watches & Wonders 2023, Rolex continues to embody that perpetual spirit for excellence with a new range of emblematic timepieces. Leveraging off its vast experience and highly-reputable expertise in watchmaking, the brand has transformed some of its icons through enhancement of aesthetics as well as technologies.

These efforts solidify Rolex’s ambition to perfect every component and master every aspect of watchmaking expertise. The Perpetual range serves as canvases for Rolex to reinvent the range, whilst also preserving the heritage and continuity the model is renowned for. The end result? Exemplary timepieces that over time become icons in their own right.

The Face Of Excellence: Perpetual 1908

Elegant, classic and decidedly contemporary, the 1908 immortalizes Rolex’s age-long daring spirit. Inspired by one of the first Rolex watches with a Perpetual rotor, this completely new timepiece opens the Perpetual collection, which reinterprets the traditional wristwatch through the Rolex avant-garde lens.

The name ‘1908’ is a reference to the date the ‘Rolex’ trademark was officially registered in Switzerland. To further echo that heritage, the shape of the hands, faceted hour markers, and bezel are domed and with fine fluting, which are emblematic of Rolex.

Available in 18 ct yellow or white gold, the timepiece is paired with an intense white or intense black dial. Paired with an alligator leather strap with green lining and the new Dualclasp and combined with its distinctively 9.55 slim case, it cuts a sleek and stylish figure on the wrist.

A Superlative Chronometer certified movement powers the timepiece, further lending credence to Rolex’s reputation and know-how in terms of technology and design. Its calibre 7140, with small seconds, marries performance and elegance. On the back, the transparent case back opens up new aesthetic perspectives, revealing the uniquely decorated movement accentuated by Rolex Côtes de Genève decoration and a cut-out oscillating weight in 18 ct yellow gold.

Freedom Of Movement: Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 42

Light and robust, the new Yacht-Master 42, in RLX titanium is especially suited to the demands and pressures of competitive sailing. The model is the second watch in RLX titanium released by Rolex after the Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge, confirming that lightness is a quality to be taken seriously. The use of the lightweight material is not only functional but it also elevates the aesthetic appeal of the model.

With its excellent corrosion-resistance properties and high mechanical strength, the alloy is used to make the Oyster case and bracelet. However, the combination of polished, high-sheen and technical satin finishes – definitive of Rolex – further accentuates the Yacht-Master 42. The exquisite finish produces a subtle play of textures and light between the gleam of the polished crown guard. It also brings to light the high sheen lustre on the top edges of the lugs, as well as the matt grain of the technical satin finish.

Emotive Pieces: Oyster Perpetual & Perpetual Day-Date 36

Exuding colour, vitality and an effervescent spirit, both the Perpetual and Perpetual Day-Date 36 are timepieces that bring an element of spontaneity into the iconic model. A whimsical twist on a traditional spirit, the Oyster Perpetual gets a welcome splash of colour courtesy of multiple coloured bubbles that dot the new lacquered dial.

Bright and beaming with positivity, this euphoric design is the product of masterful technique. The dial decoration is carried out in strictly controlled conditions and requires the utmost precision at every stage to create a marvel of colour. Available in 31mm, 36mm and 41mm cases, its ever ready to suit a variety of wearers.

Similarly, the Day-Date 36 elevates the icon in a truly creative manner. The day window presents a calendar of inspirational words such as ‘Love’, ‘Peace’ and ‘Hope’ with the date window now adorned with 31 emojis designed especially for the model. The dial features a novel and colourful puzzle motif alluding to the notion of the pieces that we piece together day by day.

This intricate work is the result of the demanding champlevé enamelling technique performed by Rolex dial-makers who are masters of their craft. The resulting shapes form a face of many hues reflecting the multifaceted puzzle of our lives. Time stamped with emotion, the Perpetual Day-Date 36 is able to do what most cannot and that is display a repertoire of expressive emotions for all to admire.

(Images: Rolex)