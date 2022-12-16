A special edition created exclusively for the partnership between Bell & Ross and Sincere Fine Watches Singapore in conjunction with the opening of the Bell & Ross mono boutique at Marina Bay Sands, the BR 05 “Greenback” is a stainless steel iteration of the beloved integrated bracelet sports model with the brand’s iconic circle in square architecture.

The BR 05 has been released in several colourways, including black, silver, blue, and copper, but the cadran vert et motif brings a new level of refinement, setting itself apart from its non-limited edition brethren by way of its embellished dial. the BR 05 Sincere Green Steel’s interesting dial design comes in the form of the green sunray and embossed monogram of “&”, this treatment is a first for the collection.

Limited to 111 pieces, the exclusive production symbolises the three towers of Marina Bay Sands, home to the newest Bell & Ross mono boutique in Singapore. Like its serial production brothers, the satin-polished surfaces are perfectly flat and the polished bevels enhance its depth, creating an aesthetically sophisticated timepiece.

The timepiece features applied markers and numerals, adding colour-matched applique indices coated in beige Super – LumiNova with light green emission and skeletonized hour and minute hands filled with Super – LumiNova light green emission with a colour-matched date wheel. It remains powered by the BR-CAL.321 featuring 38 hours of power reserve.

Bell & Ross BR 05 “Greenback” Price & Specs

Case 40 mm satin-polished steel with 100 metres water resistance Movement Automatic BR-CAL.321 with 38 hours power reserve Price S$7,900

