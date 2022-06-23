While the Rolex Submariner has been the world’s favourite dive watch for some time now, its perceived ubiquity and at times, general “understated-ness” (as understated as brand bearing the crown motif can be), has cast new light on another collection within the Rolex repertoire: The Yacht-Master.

To someone unacquainted with the world of watchmaking, the Yacht-Master line is something of peculiar. It’s not a Submariner, but it looks similar to one. For those in the trade, it’s the subtle differences that set them apart. A Yacht-Master uses a matte ceramic bezel as opposed to a shiny cerachrome bezel; and of course, the biggest difference between a Yacht-Master and other sports watches in Rolex’s professional line-up is that it comes exclusively in precious metals and sometimes, even all blinged out.

Rolex Yacht-Master 40: The statement piece

Banish the notion that diamonds are “a girl’s best friend”. It’s the 21st century and men enjoy the finer things in life as well. Tastemakers like Timothée Chalamet, Pharrell Williams and even Ed Sheeren have all been spotted with blinged out accessories. In fact, between 2012 and 2017, global sales in men’s jewellery rose by 22%, which makes the arrival of the Rolex Yacht-Master 40 at Watches & Wonders 2022 somewhat timely.

Inspired by that fleeting moment where the sky meets the ocean as the sun is coming up over water, filling the air with chromatic brilliance, the new Yacht-Master 40 harnesses these fleeting instants with a bezel set with diamonds and sapphires in tones of blue, silver and pink, inspired by the aurora borealis and the glow of dawn. Featuring a rotatable bezel set with trapeze-cut precious stones. Pink sapphire, light-blue sapphire, diamond, purple sapphire and dark-blue sapphire: a harmonious sequence of five hues repeated eight times, further enhanced by a triangular diamond at 12 o’clock; this elevates what is typical of one of Rolex’s professional models from robust tool watch into statement piece. More importantly, it’s a dress watch you could survive the wilds with should an inopportune misadventure meet you in these tumultuous times.

Cast from 18 ct white gold – a first for the model – the sparkling Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 40 also answers yet another important zeitgeist moment in watchmaking: More men are looking at smaller, dressier case diameters. The case shines with 46 brilliant-cut diamonds from the lugs to the crown guard.

Rolex Yacht-Master 42: For daily wear

Touted as Rolex’s “watch of the open seas”, the Yacht-Master launched in 1992, quickly becoming the brand’s “luxurious nautical watch”. 2019 marked its most recent evolution with a new ref. 226659 in a 42mm white gold case. For the first time, the Yacht-Master 42 is available in yellow gold – an inspired and original refinement to the emblematic sailing timepiece that in no way alters its course.

For a model range that comes predominantly in precious metals, the matte-ceramic look and feel of this bezel with the tone-on-tone raised numerals is visually interesting (if not outright appealing) to see the contrast utilitarian functionality paired with gold.

Suffice it to say, though a material update, the precious metal contrasts with the black dial, optimised Chromalight display for the hour markers and hands, and creamy date indication quite nicely. In daylight, these display elements also have a brighter white hue. Though 2mm larger than the dressier Yacht-Master 40, the innovative Oysterflex bracelet makes it a well-proportioned timepiece because it hugs the wrists unlike your typical silicon strap.

The new Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 42, like the original model, also includes a bidirectional rotatable bezel and a matte Cerachrom insert (as opposed to shiny Cerachrom on your Submariner) with a raised graduation. The matte black ceramic has been sandblasted to provide a more technical, contemporary finish while knurled yellow gold edge means the bezel has a good grip.

A luxurious take on the classic

Both are equipped with calibre 3235, a movement entirely developed and manufactured by Rolex that was released in 2015 and used in the Yacht-Master collection since 2019. The calibre also incorporates the patented Chronergy escapement, which combines high energy efficiency with great dependability. In this series, Rolex has a watch for every event in your journey of life.

Yacht-Master 40 Price & Specs

Case 40mm white gold with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic calibre 3235 with 70 hours power reserve

Price On application

Yacht-Master 42 Price & Specs

Case 42mm yellow gold with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic calibre 3235 with 70 hours power reserve

Price S$39,240