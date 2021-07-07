Mention Hermès watches and it paints an image of deceptively simple designs with a unique flair. Yet, with the recent Slim d’Hermès line, we’ve seen watches geared toward horological content and individualistic flair.

The Slim collection is relatively traditional. Its newest addition- Slim d’Hermès Squelette Lune- continues the collection with its quintessential round case and original angular lugs. However, this model sets itself apart with its juxtaposition. It plays with paradoxes, hovering between classical and contemporary touches.

The play on textures and colours are what sets the Squelette Lune apart. The 39.5mm ultra-thin case combines bead-blasted dark grey titanium caseband and caseback, as well as a precious platinum bezel and white gold crown. The pairing of the almost industrial textures with sleek platinum makes the overall look a very attractive one.

The deep shades of the skeletonised dial-a personal favourite- is accentuated by an airy architecture and alternating matte and glossy finishes. These qualities are what exemplify the character and refinement of the Hermès watch.

As its name explains, the Squelette Lune keeps with the cosmic and dreamlike dimension of Hermès time. A double Moon-also open worked- completes the light and easily legible ensemble. Slender blue PVD-coated hands sweep over, matching the stitching on the alligator leather strap.

Finally, to complete the nebula feel, the hours, minutes, and moon phases beat to the rhythm of the ultra-thin self-winding Hermès H1953 Manufacture movement.

This non-limited edition watch retails at USD20,550.

(Images by Hermès)