Step Into The Holiday Season In Style With Vacheron Constantin

The dawn of a new year is here and Vacheron Constantin wants you to pop into the new year in style.

For the holiday season, the Swiss luxury watch maker has lined up a selection of unique timepieces that brings with it the ‘Wow’ factor, allowing its wearers to end the year with a ‘Bang’. Like the world’s most renowned pop artists, Vacheron Constantin watchmakers and designers have always stood at the forefront of watchmaking design and excellence.

Using their timepieces as a canvas, the talented Maisons have utilised textures, patterns, and colours, combining them to elevate their mechanical creations. Merging the worlds of horology and art since 1755, Vacheron Constantin has been creating extraordinary timekeepers for collectors across the world.

This season, the watchmaker once again serves to inspire haute horlogerie with an exquisite selection of watches that resonate colourful, refreshing, and spontaneous spirit of pop art. Together, they exemplify the notion of creating magical moments for the wearer through the strength of watchmaking craftmanship, Vacheron Constantin is renowned for.

Patrimony Retrograde Day-Date

Inspired by designs from the 1950s this 42.5mm piece presented in 18k pink gold is a delightful approach to horology. Featuring a rare combination of retrograde hand-type day and date display, the hour makers and hands also follow the gentle curve of the dial. A true horological wonder, the timepiece is powered by a self-winding movement with 40 hours power reserve and boasts a majestic night blue dial with sunburst finishing and matching dark blue leather strap.

Get It Here

Patrimony Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin

An exquisite piece, which arrives with a 41mm 18k pink gold case, featuring an iconic display of day, date, month, 48-month counter along with a leap year indication and a moon phase. Not only it is an elegant interpretation of the perpetual calendar but its also a horological marvel. The timepiece houses an ultra-slim automatic movement that’s a mere 4.05mm which will keep perfect time until 2100.

Get It Here

Patrimony Manual-Winding

Purists will appreciate the elegance of this 36mm 18k pink gold watch. Measuring just 6.72mm thick, the timepiece’s design is enhanced with a subtle band of 62 round-cut diamonds set onto the middle of the case. Taking retrospective cues from the 1950s, the manual-winding timepiece features a transparent case back fitted with sapphire glass and is paired with both a satin and leather strap for wearers to express their personal style.

Get It Here

Traditionnelle Tourbillon Chronograph

Fine watchmaking and grand complications come together in this exquisite and luxurious timepiece. The single-push chronograph movement is paired with a sophisticated tourbillon, which can be duly admired at 12 o’clock. The tourbillon cage itself takes inspiration from the Maltese cross and is set in motion by an intermediary wheel on the seconds display. A power reserve indicator sits at 6 o’clock with a 45-minute counter at 3 o’clock. A tachymeter scale on the edge of the dial and a railroad-style minute counter completes the design of this impeccable piece of timekeeping, which arrives in a stunning 42.5mm pink gold case.

Get It Here

Traditionnelle Tourbillon

Feminine, luxurious, and elegant, the Traditionnelle Tourbillon is also a masterpiece from the maisons at Vacheron Constantin. Designed for the female wrist, the 39mm timepiece is presented in an 18k pink gold case. Beating within is a self-winding tourbillon with a power reserve of 80 days. The peripheral rotor in the shape of the Maltese cross is impeccably framed by 46 round-cut diamonds. The watch’s design is rendered complete with the horns, bezel and frame set with 208 round-cut diamonds. Combined, the bring to life and illuminate the beautiful mother-of-pearl dial.

Get It Here

Overseas Dual Time

Crafted for today’s stylish jet setter, the Overseas Dual Time features complications such as a dual time zone with a day-night indicator and a date hand. Inside the 41mm 18k pink gold case is a self-winding movement, which boasts a power reserve of almost three days. The movement can be admired via the exhibition case back. Fitted with a clasp and two easy leather and rubber interchangeable straps, the timepiece can be personalised to suit the wearer’s tastes.

Get It Here

(Images: Vacheron Constantin)