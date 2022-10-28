When digital watches took the world by storm in the early ‘70s, people believed they would soon overrun the popularity of analog watches. And why not? Digital watches for men aren’t just sporty but also bring along a slew of creative features. From G-shocks to the Apple Watch, the concept behind a digital watch has undergone a paradigm shift over the past two decades.
Given the hi-tech features and the range of styles that are coming up every year, a digital watch isn’t a poor bet to invest in. If you’re planning to get watches for the men in your life or yourself, here are a few things to keep in mind.
How to choose the best digital watches for men?
The market is flooding with an array of digital watches and luxury smartwatches, featuring the most innovative and practical features. With so many options to pick from, it might be difficult to figure out which watch could be the right match for you. Key things to consider while choosing a digital watch include the material, style, features and, of course, the budget.
If you’re particular about your style, you can go for something that blends the goodness of a digital watch with the look of an analog one. For instance, the Fossil Retro Anadigital Watch (Buy it for Rs SGD 249 on Shopee) is a product that combines the old-school, elegant look with new-age, innovative features like water resistance and electro-luminescence. Moreover, such a watch will go well with any look or outfit.
Then, you need to narrow down the features you require. If you want a multi-feature product, go for something like the Nixon Regulus Expedition (Buy it for SGD 470.45 on Lazada). It helps you keep track of the weather while also guiding you with directions if you get lost.
Here are some of the most trending digital watches designed for men
SGD 227
Check out the G-Shock digital watch from Casio that showcases a stainless steel cover and adds a chic touch to the overall design. The dial features a dotted camo pattern which invokes a military theme. Other interesting features include flash alerts, 200-metre water resistance and an automated calendar. The style of the watch is such that it goes well with any attire.
SGD 249
We bet you can’t take your eyes off this gold-toned analog-digital watch from Fossil. It comes with a double-button stud closure, which lets the watch clasp your wrists robustly. Featuring water resistance of 5 ATM, this watch can be worn conveniently for a pool day and won’t ditch you when you take a dip.
SGD 76
Say hello to the 45-mm Puma Watch 9 that comes with a negative display dial. This product can be your reliable timepiece during quick swimming sessions. While the polyurethane band feels comfortable on the skin, the chronograph digital movement helps you keep track of time, always.
SGD 145
When it comes to watches, Timex never disappoints. This one’s a recreation of the earliest designs of digital watches from the brand, with a sleek retro theme. From a date display and a powerful backlight to an alarm, this Timex watch has a lot to offer. Besides, the stainless steel band lends an elegant touch and pairs well with any outfit of your choice.
SGD 120
Looking for a classic black digital wristwatch? Well, here’s one for you! The Digital Tonneau watch is crafted by Guess and is ideal for those who like to flaunt a sporty and casual look. It comes with water resistance up to 50 metres, so it’s recommended that you avoid wearing it for scuba diving or snorkelling.
SGD 232
With a classic red display and a black structure, there is nothing not to love about this new 38×33-mm chopped digital watch from Diesel. The silicone strap hugs your wrist comfortably, causing no discomfort. The negative-display screen is on point, showing you the date, time and day.
SGD 50.94
Gift yourself this trendy digital watch from Fastrack because your wrist deserves it. Its unconventional style features a polished blue ring border around a grey dial to create an eye-catchy contrast. The dial shows you the world time, the day of the week, and comes with an alarm.
SGD 470.45
Turn your drab outfit into an uber-cool one with this digital watch by Nixon’s Regulus Expedition collection. The sporty watch brings together quite a few adventure-specific features like an altimeter, barometer and compass. While the matte black layer exudes a no-nonsense vibe, the blazingly brilliant MCLD display screen carries all the information you’d need to go about your day.
SGD 111
Amp up your persona with this military-green digital watch from CAT. With a 16.6-mm case thickness, this watch is sturdy and super adaptable. It is water resistant up to 100 metres and the PU strap ensures that the watch tightly hugs your wrist even when you’re engaged in underwater activities.
SGD 400
Philipp Plein is known for its luxury watches and the hyper shock digital watch is no exception. Made with stainless steel and a stylish navy blue rubber strap, this watch seamlessly transitions between day and night. This timepiece truly has the potential to turn heads at any event you wear it to.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: With brands incorporating innovative features into watches every passing year, digital watches for men with stylish designs are here to stay. Additionally, they come with an array of features, including a heart rate tracker, countdown timer, multiple time zones and calendars showing alerts on stylish digital displays.
Answer: Although digital watches go well with casual outfits, you can also experiment by pairing them with a formal suit. Something like the Fossil Retro Anadigital Watch can make any outfit look fashionable and elegant.
Answer: Puma and Fastrack crafts affordable and some of the best digital watches for men with innovative features.
Answer: If you prefer luxury watches, you might want to check out the products of Philipp Plein, Timex and Fossil.
Answer: Amazon, Farfetch, Myntra and Flipkart are some of the most reliable online stores that offer trending digital watches for men.