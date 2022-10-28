When digital watches took the world by storm in the early ‘70s, people believed they would soon overrun the popularity of analog watches. And why not? Digital watches for men aren’t just sporty but also bring along a slew of creative features. From G-shocks to the Apple Watch, the concept behind a digital watch has undergone a paradigm shift over the past two decades.

Given the hi-tech features and the range of styles that are coming up every year, a digital watch isn’t a poor bet to invest in. If you’re planning to get watches for the men in your life or yourself, here are a few things to keep in mind.

How to choose the best digital watches for men?

The market is flooding with an array of digital watches and luxury smartwatches, featuring the most innovative and practical features. With so many options to pick from, it might be difficult to figure out which watch could be the right match for you. Key things to consider while choosing a digital watch include the material, style, features and, of course, the budget.

If you're particular about your style, you can go for something that blends the goodness of a digital watch with the look of an analog one. Moreover, such a watch will go well with any look or outfit.

Then, you need to narrow down the features you require. If you want a multi-feature product, go for something that helps you keep track of the weather while also guiding you with directions if you get lost.

Here are some of the most trending digital watches designed for men

