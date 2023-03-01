Two years ago, TAG Heuer and Porsche joined hands and formed one of the strongest partnerships ever seen between a car manufacturer and a watchmaker. The meeting of the creative minds saw five immensely successful timepieces being introduced, all of which took inspiration from their respective universes. Now, the brands have revealed a sixth in the form of TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche Orange Racing.

Like previous editions, the new collaborative timepiece showcases the enduring passion for racing shared by both TAG Heuer and Porsche. Racing is an element deeply rooted in both brand’s DNA, which dates back some 70 years. Across that time, TAG Heuer and Porsche have collaborated on several occasions for campaigns on and off the track.

A Foundation Forged Through The Carrera

This solid and lasting bond was formed through the Carrera name itself. The Carrera Panamericana is a legendary race, reputed to be one of the most dangerous in the world. It inspired Porsche, which won its first class victory at the Carrera Panamericana race in 1954 to name its most powerful model in its honour.

It also inspired Jack Heuer, who decided to name his new 1963 chronograph accordingly after hearing about the race’s highly evocative name from the Rodriguez brothers in Sebring in 1962. Since their inception, both the Porsche 911 Carrera and the TAG Heuer Carrera have since each become icons in their own field. As such it was only natural that the two solidified their partnership with several new commemorative models.

Each new special edition TAG Heuer x Porsche timepiece symbolises the racing heritage possessed by both brands. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche Orange Racing is the latest and it is undoubtedly a stunner.

Orange Burns Bright

Based on the famous TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph, it follows the TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche Limited Edition by keeping the unmistakable Porsche aesthetic, now enhanced by vibrant orange. The colour can be found throughout the timepiece, which is inspired by the heat sparks made by the car on the asphalt.

According to TAG Heuer, the colour is a nod to fire, an emblematic symbol of speed and no doubt, delivers a stunning contrast against the black timepiece. In creating this harmonious finish with tasteful touches of colour, TAG Heuer designers used black in various textures and finishings with hints of orange on the Porsche logo on the bezel as well as on the lacquer on the crown.

Orange is also seen in the graphic details present in small touches on the dial, with “azuré” counters and an orange seconds hand. Carrying the element of performance, the black dial’s finishing is inspired by kinetics and speed.

Upholding the quality and timekeeping performance is the in-house Calibre Heuer 02. A movement manufactured entirely at TAG Heuer’s Chevenez facility, it consists of 168 parts, including a column wheel and a vertical clutch. These features allow for exceptional chronometric performance and offer an impressive power reserve of 80 hours.

Porsche DNA

Continuing the legacy from the 2021 and 2022 TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche is the custom-designed oscillating weight, which pays homage to the Porsche steering wheel. The weight is visible through the sapphire glass case back and is labelled with “Porsche” and “TAG Heuer”. Again, it features black and orange touches, such as the column wheel, which harmoniously ties together the design of this new watch.

Lastly, the timepiece’s carbon-like calfskin strap – in black, highlighting the vivid orange – is the perfect finishing touch to the racing inspiration of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche Orange Racing. Its stitching is a subtle nod to the seat upholstery of Porsche cars, with the dramatic contrast of the orange stitching and lining hinting at the racing marks cars make at high speed.

Produced as a special edition, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche Orange Racing is presented in specially designed co-branded TAG Heuer x Porsche case presented in diamond-like carbon (DLC). Combined, this unique offering is not only designed to tug at the heart strings of Porsche lovers and TAG Heuer fans, but for collectors who yearn for a standout motorsport inspired chronograph to add to their collection.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche Orange Racing Price & Specs

Case 44 mm diameter Black DLC steel case with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Calibre HEUER 02 Automatic

Price From SGD$10,050

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche Orange Racing is available at all TAG Heuer boutiques, on the brand’s e-commerce websites, and at select retail partners.

(Images: TAG Heuer)