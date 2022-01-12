TAG Heuer Launches Limited-Edition Carrera Watch To Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger

Courageous, confident, and adventurous are some of the qualities associated with those born under the sign of the Tiger in the Chinese Zodiac. in this new limited-edition Carrera from TAG Heuer, these attributes are also abundantly manifest.

Watches are functional art pieces, and their dials are essential expressions of individual taste, here the La Chaux de Fonds manufacture marks those born in Year of the Tiger with a sportive yet traditional interpretation: a discreet, bluish and water-tone hue with dark stripes characteristic of a tigerʼs coat.

In 1963 Jack Heuer created the Carrera, paying homage to the mythical Carrera Panamericana motor race. In 2022, TAG Heuerʼs Carrera Year of the Tiger Limited Edition is a way for us to live vicariously (like the daredevil racers of yore) with a blue tiger on our wrists.

The dial makes several references to the fur coat of the animal kingdomʼs largest feline. First, lighter blue tiger stripes are made of horizontally brushed metal coated with blue PVD treatment, while the darker stripes are made of painted textured metal.

Next, 18k rose gold is plated onto the indexes, the three hands (hours, minutes and seconds) and the day and date apertures, as well as the TAG Heuer logo at 12 oʼclock. Touches of gold thus punctuate the face like a tigerʼs alternating colours.

The new model completes the family of the new Carrera Three Hands with a blue edition. In October 2021, the Swiss luxury watch brand revisited this iconic Carrera collection by launching the TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands.

Connoisseurs of the collection will appreciate the unusual and subtle blue on the dial, while the discreet horizontal brushing lends a dynamism symbolic of a tigerʼs vibrancy and speed. The blue calfskin strap with its double gold stitching provides an elegant reminder of the tones used on the dial.

The 300 piece limited-edition 41mm Carrera Year of the Tiger Edition Carrera comes in a blue lacquered box featuring the same blue tiger-stripe aesthetics.

TAG HEUER CARRERA YEAR OF THE TIGER LIMITED EDITION PRICE + SPECS

Case 41 mm Steel polished case with 100 metres of water resistance

Movement Automatic Calibre 5 with 42 hours of power reserve

Price TBA

(Images: TAG Heuer)