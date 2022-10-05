TAG Heuer x Porsche 911 Carrera Chronograph Limited Editions

“The destinies of TAG Heuer and Porsche have often run parallel with each other during the last fifty years. We’ve come close a few times but our paths never quite intersected, until recently,” says Nicholas Biebuyck, TAG Heuer’s Heritage Director as I interviewed him on the eve of Singapore’s F1 Night Race. Indeed, the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was the first 911 to be christened ‘Carrera’ and the Heuer Carrera chronograph launched in 1963 found its inspiration even earlier in 1950 when the Carrera Panamericana car race first ran.

Held for five consecutive years, this open road border-to-border race in Mexico covering more than 3500km with minimal safety precautions in place was legendary for attracting professional motorsports drivers. These daredevils hit average speeds of 222kmh in the final 356km stage of that race and with speeds this high, the Carrera Panamericana was deemed too dangerous to organise again with more than two dozen people losing their lives over the race’s five-year lifespan.

Made for Each Other: TAG Heuer x Porsche 911 Carrera Chronograph

We wanted to create a tribute watch that would express the character and power of this ground-breaking sports car within our own signature TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph. The two timepieces we imagined together are sleek, assertive, memorable; they reflect their illustrious past while also projecting something even more exciting – what Porsche and TAG Heuer can now achieve together,” – Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer and Porsche are once again joining creative forces for the fourth instalment of their collaboration, releasing two new limited-edition chronographs in tribute to one of Porsche’s most iconic models and the first 911 to bear the Carrera name, incidentally celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022. Marking the occasion, two distinctive TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche Limited Editions are being introduced, showcasing the signature features that have made both the 1972 sports car and the 1963 chronograph objects of desire.

Revealed on 5 October 1972 at the Paris Motor Show, vintage Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 models are still immensely popular among collectors much like vintage editions of the Heuer Carrera that blended racing spirit, performance and elegance in a new way. Designed for racing and rallying, the Carrera RS was the first Porsche 911 dedicated to motorsports and the name “Carrera” ignited Jack Heuer’s imagination when he first heard about the Carrera Panamericana: Man and machines enduring arduous conditions and pushing themselves to the limit have been part of the brand’s “don’t crack under pressure” ethos ever since.

At the time it was the fastest German production automobile of its day, the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 hit the market at the end of the first generation of the 911 as a road-legal vehicle that was intended to enable customers to take part in racing events. The exact same philosophy led to the introduction of the Heuer Carrera, a chronograph that was engineered for optimal timekeeping and legibility in high-speed racing conditions, while at the same time being elegant enough for the amateur gentleman driver.

The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was produced in a range of 27 vivid colours evocative of the 1970s, two of which were selected for the TAG Heuer tribute watches: The red and the blue. The colours stood out on some of the car’s unique and unmistakable features: the bold five-spoke rims, the Carrera and Porsche logos on the body panels, and the famous solid line down the side of the car. The same two-tone aesthetic was applied to the limited-edition TAG Heuer x Porsche 911 Carrera Chronograph. The famed 911 vintage colourway is applied to the 42-mm TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph with tricompax layout, minutes and hour chronograph counters at 3 and 9 o’clock, and a sub-seconds indicator with date window at 6 o’clock.

The blue stainless steel edition is limited to 500 pieces, with finely polished midcase, rhodium- plated indexes and hours and minute hands reminiscent of the car’s chrome door handles, mirrors and window frames. Porsche’s design codes are seamlessly integrated throughout with its blue lacquered chronograph and central hands, blue lacquered push buttons and shield logo on the crown, and blue markings on the Calibre Heuer 02 oscillating mass. The red 18K 5N rose gold edition is even more limited, with only 250 pieces marked. The fiery signature Porsche color is also reflected in the subtle red touches on the chronograph and seconds hands, sub-counter markings, and seconds scale on the flange.

These two collectors’ timepieces are each presented in specially designed, co-branded TAG Heuer × Porsche packaging with vibrantly colored inserts. Available from 5 October 2022, they will be sold exclusively in TAG Heuer boutiques, on the brand’s e-commerce websites and at select retail partners.

TAG Heuer x Porsche 911 Carrera Chronograph Limited Editions Price & Specs

Case 42 mm stainless-steel or rose gold with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic Calibre Heuer 02 with 80 hours power reserve

Price S$10,900 (BLUE) S$33,200 (RED)