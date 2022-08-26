When it comes to performance timing instruments, Bell & Ross boasts an enviable history that was born from the world of aeronautics.

Since its inception in 1994, the watchmaker has been telling the time to fighter pilots, drawing inspiration from the precise dashboard instruments of aircraft cockpits. With a passion for mechanics, precision and speed, Bell & Ross has also set its sights on the world of motorsport with a partnership with the Alpine F1 Racing Team.

The BR 03-92 A522 is the latest in the partnership with the renowned racing team. This fruitful collaboration began in 2016, when Bell & Ross entered the premiere motorsport series by partnering the Renault F1 Team. With the team changing its name to Alpine F1 Team in 2021, Bell & Ross remained committed to the racing outfit and its passion and determination to be one of the most prominent teams in the sport.

Through this prestigious partnership, Bell & Ross continues its quest for performance, excellence and innovation. The most recent result of this collaboration is the new BR 03-92 A522, which arrives decked out in the team’s signature colours.

Ready To Race

Limited to 999 pieces, the BR 03-92 A522 completes the series of Alpine timepieces, subtly adopting its colour and graphics while meeting the specifications of the team’s drivers. The designated code A522 given to the watch by Bell & Ross is a reference to the Alpine F1 team’s challenger this year, the Alpine A522 racing car.

This new timepiece with its iconic 42 mm ceramic case, combines resistance, lightness and legibility. Reminiscent of the anti-reflective tints of the dashboards, the matt black also respects the codes of a utilitarian design. The matt finish in addition to reduces reflections for better legibility also provides a soft texture to the touch.

On the dial, this sporty timepiece echoes codes and colours of the team. The white and blue is a prominent reference to the speedometer of the Alpine car and the team’s signature colour code. Large white numerals coated with Super-LumiNova adorn the dial providing optimal readability against the surrounding black.

Other notable design cues on the dial include Italic typography, which conveys an idea of speed and dynamism. Additionally, the counterweight of the central blue chrono seconds hand takes up the stylised A of Alpine. A mini blue/white/red flag recalling Alpine’s tricolour origins is spotted above the date window at 6 o’clock. Last but not least, Alpine’s signature blue used to highlight the minute track on the flange.

On the mechanical side, the BR 03-92 A522 is powered by the automatic BR-CAL.302 movement, 3 date hands. Finally, an ultra-breathable micro-perforated rubber strap ensures unrivalled comfort when worn.

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 A522

Price + Specs

Case 42 mm matt black ceramic. Water-resistance 100 metres.

Movement BR-CAL.302. Automatic mechanical

Price S$6,300

(Images: Bell & Ross)