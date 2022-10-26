It won’t be incorrect to say that the world around us changed immensely when first, our phones went smart and later, when our watches followed suit. Working as an all-in-one ally, a saviour and a guide, a smartwatch is more than just a time-telling gadget. It is a necessity that one cannot do without. And, as much of a timeless staple a watch is in any man’s wardrobe, a smartwatch is an equal classic ensuring both style and efficiency.

Upgrading lives and wardrobes alike, smartwatches for men are a modern-day essential totally worth the splurge. From managing your daily routines, schedules and reminders to keeping your health and fitness in check, there’s nothing a smartwatch doesn’t do. Be it monitoring your sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen levels, helping you meditate, enhancing your workout sessions or ensuring you have some fun time with music, games and other entertainment apps, its features are plenty.

A smartwatch runs on its own software and operating system, has storage, lets you make and receive calls, texts and emails easily on-the-go. In fact, it’s like wearing a smartphone on your wrist and carrying it around in the most feasible and fuss-free way. And, not to forget the sartorial looks it serves owing to its stylish design and hues.

How to choose the best smartwatch for men?

Much like any gadget, there’s a lot to consider before buying one which ranges from its price point and its make to its features, accessibility and style. So, here’s all that you need to check before buying yourself a smartwatch.

Compatibility and ecosystem

The primary factor to consider before buying a smartwatch is the ecosystem. For instance, if you’re using an iPhone it is best to buy an Apple watch like the Series 8 (Buy it for SGD 599 – SGD 649 on Shopee Mall) as they both work on iOS. Similarly, if you have an android phone, you have numerous smartwatch options to choose from since they are powered by Wear OS which is Google’s own dedicated platform. Basically, you don’t want to buy a smartwatch that won’t sync with your phone. Compatibility is the key for best user experience.

Your needs and usage

Why are you buying a smartwatch? Are you embarking on your fitness journey and want to keep a track of all your vitals? Are you into sports and need accurate insights and top-level fitness tracking? Are you always on-the-go and desire for a fuss-free yet efficient way of communicating and managing your schedules without having to pull out your phone all the time? Or, do you simply wish to wear it as a fashion accessory? Asking yourself these questions would help you in finding one that best suits your requirements.

Display

The display of a smartwatch is as important as that of a smartphone hence, considering its quality and capability is essential. Look for a display that’s strong, is scratch, dust and water resistant, has a good responsive touch system with good contrast and colours. A lot of designs are crafted in an AMOLED display that’s usually superior and of a better quality than others. For instance, the OPPO Smartwatch (Buy it for SGD 129 on Shopee Mall) uses this display and is hence known for its crisp image quality and touch.

Design and build

When it comes to the design and shape, a smartwatch usually comes in three dial shapes — round, square-rectangle or elongated rectangle with rounded edges like the Garmin Vivosmart 5 (Buy it for SGD 229 on Shopee Mall). Pick a shape that looks the most flattering and feels comfortable on your wrist. As far as the make of a smartwatch is concerned, opt for one made using high-quality strap and case materials offering durability and protection from dust and water.

Budget

Deciding on a budget while buying the best smartwatch can be a bit tough because the more you spend the more features and better quality you get. This however, does not mean that budget smartwatches are not up to the mark. They might not have the most advanced technological features but they’re still well equipped with all the basic features that a smartwatch is supposed to have.

And now that you’ve taken notes from this quick guide on choosing a smartwatch for men, let’s get you picking your favourites from our list of some of the best ones.

Here are some of the best smartwatches for men to splurge on

(Main Image Courtesy: Gian Prosdocimo/Unsplash ; Featured Image Courtesy: Lloyd Dirks/Unsplash)