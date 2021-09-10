The year 2021 is the year of the Big Pilot’s Watch. And what better way to celebrate the occasion by checking out The Big Pilot Exhibition. Held from 9-12 September at Design Orchard, the exhibition presents an opportunity to learn more about the game changing watch.

Organised by Swiss luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen, the exhibition boasts over 30 vintage and historical Big Pilot’s timepieces on display. These pieces were specially flown in from the IWC Museum in Schaffhausen.

This marks the first time such a large number of Big Pilots are taken out from the museum for an exhibition outside of Switzerland. They will share space alongside pieces from the current collection at the exhibition.

The Big Pilot Exhibition also coincides with the launch of IWC’s new Pilot’s collection. Introduced to the luxury market in 2002 in an oversized 46-millimetre case, the Big Pilot’s Watch was a rule-breaker from day one.

Thanks to its purely functional design and striking conical crown, it has since evolved into a modern icon. Today, it is not only one of the most recognized designs in the watch industry but also an expression of a distinct character and mindset. The latest Pilot’s collection, including Big Pilot’s Watch 43 and Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41, alongside selected limited-edition pieces will also be displayed at the exhibition.

In Celebration Of The Big Pilot

Visitors will also get to discover the interesting stories behind the iconic watch. The exhibition will offer an insight to how the timepiece evolved a functional aviation timepiece to a cultural icon today. Helping to tell these stories are inspiring creators from many fields, including the arts, fashion, photography, and design.

The Manufacture has also called upon a select number of friends of the brand globally for this very purpose. This includes racing driver and disability campaigner, Billy Monger, womenswear designer and sustainability campaigner Lu Yan. There are also personalities from the world of aviation such as Matt Pearson, the co-founder of Airspeeder and Matt Jones, a world record breaker and IWC Longest Flight pilot.

Local sneaker designer Mark Ong, who is IWC’s local friend of the brand and exclusive Creator Ambassador, will also be telling his story as part of this initiative. At the exhibition, a specially fabricated “Talent Wall” will feature short inspirational videos of each personality showcasing how they realized their ambitions and details how the IWC Big Pilot’s Watch was their perfect wingman as they worked towards success.

Throughout the four days, IWC will also be hosting watchmaking classes and a series of interactive and experiential activities for both adults and children. The brand will also be partnering some lifestyle brands such as Leica and Secondnatvre for hands-on workshops.

Visitors can look forward to photography workshops, leather crafting sessions and streetwear customization demonstrations by Ong and his team. There will be a section at the exhibition showcasing some of his creations and designs.

The Big Pilot Exhibition takes place at Design Orchard from 9-12 September. Details here.

(Images: IWC Schaffhausen)