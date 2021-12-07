The Blancpain Air Command Flyback Chronograph Is Aesthetically Pleasing In Titanium

Originally produced in the 1950s, and supposedly intended for use by the US Air Force (USAF), the Blancpain Air Command collection rests along the lines of the brand’s Type 20 spec, and is produced in a limited batch of 12, offered to USAF pilots through Blancpain’s US distributor, Allen Tornek.

The 1950s Blancpain chronograph has always been a hot item on the auction market, and the first re-edition in 2019 sold out quickly. For 2021, the Blancpain Air Command Flyback Chronograph returns with more modern aesthetics in Titanium ‒ just in time for Christmas.

Featuring sophisticated styling and a distinctive sun-ray finished dial, the new Blancpain Air Command Flyback Chronograph in titanium offers two distinct timing modes: a chronograph with flyback function and a countdown bezel. Born in the mid-1950s, the Air Command chronograph is probably the rarest Blancpain watch of its era.

Sharing similarities in the design with the original model, the titanium Air Command Chronograph is equipped with a 42.5 mm titanium case, a bi-directional bezel, a black dial with luminous Arabic numerals and hands, a tachymeter scale on the dial. It also features a flyback chronograph and a countdown-type rotating bezel.

Retails for S$25,700.

Photo: Shawn Paul Tan; Styling: Daryll Alexius Yeo