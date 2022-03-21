The BR 03-92 Diver White Is Built To Explore Icy Depths

Divers are fascinated by icy seas, polar oceans and frozen lakes, and some bold adventurers set out to explore these mysterious cold-covered expanses.

For those looking for a timing instrument to join them on their icy escapades, look no further than the BR 03-92 Diver White. The newest timepiece from Bell & Ross takes inspiration from the frozen water world. Design cues include a white dial, a rare shade from the brand. This immaculate colourway evokes ice floes, the cold, and purity.

Although mostly known for their link to aeronautical instruments, Bell & Ross has been scouring the seabed for a long time. A few years after it was founded in 1994, the watchmaker took the plunge into the deep blue.

In 1997, the brand launched the HYDROMAX with its rounded case. Although it served as their first diving watch, Bell & Ross showed its hand with regards to its underwater expertise – it built a timepiece waterproof to depths of 11,100m, which was a new record.

Ten years later, Bell & Ross unveiled a diving watch, housed in the barrel-shaped BR 02 case. In 2017, the original Diver was launched with its squared case. Now the watchmaker has added BR 03-92 Diver White to its athletic line.

Continuing Its Diver Legacy

The BR 03-92 Diver White features a steel case and white dial and borrows the iconic BR 01’s rounded square case, but in a waterproof underwater version. This design feature is the watchmaker’s interpretation of an aeroplane dashboard.

A squared case is an unusual sight underwater, with most diving watches houses coming in round designs. This unique shape gives the BR 03-92 Diver White a distinctive personality. Waterproof and robust, the BR 03-92 Diver White meets the demanding specifications of the Swiss diving watch, complying with the ISO 6425 standard.

Showcasing its underwater credentials, Bell & Ross has equipped the timepiece with a screwed down crown to withstand the pressure of deep seas, along with a rubber insert for better sealing. Waterproof to 300m, it arrives paired with a black rubber strap, which is suitable for underwater use.

Its metal hands and indices are coated with a photoluminescent Super-LumiNova coating, emitting a bright green colour in the dark. The dial’s matte surface has been metallized, creating iridescent reflections across the piece. Beneath its beats BR-CAL 302 self-winding calibre, powering the hour, minute, and seconds functions, as well as the date.

This sporty chic watch also works well as a city explorer, giving the wearer a stylish look. This is a watch that will seduce design enthusiasts and seasoned divers alike. To ensure the timepiece is kept well, it is delivered in the brand’s famous indestructible waterproof Pelican Box.

(Images: Bell & Ross)