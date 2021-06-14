The Breguet Marine Collection symbolises the spirit of adventure and conquest. It exemplifies sporty elegance with a welcome touch of heritage related to seafaring. The collection is largely inspired by timepieces of yesteryear, which were used as scientific instruments, particularly in maritime navigation

This year, the watchmaker adds to the collection with new variations in rose gold with a slate-grey dial, and in titanium with a blue dial. The new additions undoubtedly enhance the appeal of Breguet Marine Collection, especially for watch afficionados.

Expanding The Collection

The House of Breguet is introducing new variations of its Marine 5517, 5527, and 5547 models this year. The first one incorporates a pristine look with a three-hand display and a date indication. The 5527 model furthermore features a flyback chronograph function, with a large central hand indicating the measured time.

Three counters located between 3 and 9 o’clock display the timed minutes, the hours, and the small seconds. Reference 5547 includes an alarm function and displays a second time zone. All three timepieces display the date in a separate window.

The new generation of the Marine line, launched in 2017, reinterprets the aesthetic elements of Breguet in a contemporary style. The three models presented feature an hours chapter with Roman numerals and luminescent dots. They also feature the famous moon tipped Breguet hands in luminescent faceted gold, and a central hand with subtle marine detail.

Marine 5517 in pink gold Marine 5517 in titanium Marine 5527 in titanium Marine 5547 in pink gold Marine 5547 in titanium Marine Chronograph 5527 in pink gold 1 2 3 4 5 6

Breguet pairs the collection with several types of straps and bracelets. This includes leather, rubber, and metal to match discerning styles of wearers.

New Materials And Finishes

Additionally, in presenting the first versions of the 5517, 5527, and 5547 models in 2018, Breguet introduced titanium to the collection. An ideal choice to carry this maritime-themed line, the material is resistant to salty air and corrosion and is also remarkably light and robust.

The house also offers a titanium bracelet that emphasises this contemporary aspect. Breguet incorporates its titanium Marine models a dial with a sunburst finish created by hand. Fine lines extend from the frame containing the brand name to the edges of the dial. As a tribute to the spirit of the collection, these new timepieces are finished in blue tones, reminiscent of the sea.

Marine 5517 in rose gold Marine Chronograph 5527 in titanium 1 2

Joining the Breguet Marine Collection in 2021 are variations presented in rose gold. These models feature a type of guillochage specially designed for the collection that mirrors its original inspiration. The gold dial, like a ship’s porthole revealing a glimpse of the sea in motion, incorporates a guillochage pattern in the form of waves.

This piece of craftsmanship, thanks to the expertise of the engine-turning artisans trained at the House of Breguet, adds an extra touch of character to these watches. The design helps highlight the different indications of the dial. It is presented in slate-grey tones, offering a stunning contrast with the depth of the rose gold.

Exceptional Timekeeping Properties

Ticking beneath the stunning dials is the heart of each timepiece. Ensuring that aesthetic excellence goes hand in hand with absolute technical mastery, the house has equipped each timepiece with a formidable movement, developed entirely in-house by trained craftsmen using the most advanced technologies.

The three self-winding calibers are tested in six different positions. Silicon is used for the balance spring and in the escapement, a material with multiple qualities, including its resistance to magnetism. The three models also feature a gold rotor

Wear the spirit of adventure on your wrist with the elegant Breguet Marine collection.

