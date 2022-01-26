The Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 Asia Limited Edition 2021 Perfectly Captures The Twilight Sky

The Grand Seiko Style that was established with the 44GS in 1967 has formed the cornerstone of every Grand Seiko timepiece. With 2021ʼs new Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 Limited Edition SBGJ253, the 50-plus year old heritage design code has received a new interpretation.

Equipped with the Hi-beat 36000 GMT Calibre 9S86, to be released exclusively in Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, the Limited Edition SBGJ253 emblematic of hand craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology is artistically finished to recall ‘Tasogare’ or twilight in Japanese.

Tasogare is that period of time between day and night, the grey Mount Iwate pattern dial depicts the scenery when light and shadow coexist in an ever-changing tableau. The brushed striation upon the grey dial is similar to sunburst finishing that watch aficionados are familiar with but with one key twist, it recalls the well-acclaimed ridgelines of the magnificent mountain visible from the Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi where all Grand Seiko mechanical timepieces are made.

The play of light across the pattern reminiscent of Mount Iwateʼs many peaks perfectly express the beauty of the highland scenery under the gentle glow of twilight as day turns to dusk. Viewed from the front or side, the blending of sharp angles, brilliant surfaces, and softly curved lines of the 44GS modern re-interpretation design presents an infinite range of expressions through the dance of light and shadow as ambient luminosity passes over each surface. Each watch is Zaratsu polished with extra care by hand by skilled craftsmen and women.

GRAND SEIKO HI-BEAT 36000 LIMITED EDITION SBGJ253

PRICE + SPECS

Case 40mm stainless steel with 100 metres of water resistance

Movement Automatic high beat calibre 9S86 with 55 hours of power reserve

Price S$9,416

Limited Edition 600 pieces

(Images: Grand Seiko)