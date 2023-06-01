More renowned for its bags and fashionable threads, Gucci has also been in a prominent name in the world of watchmaking. The house has been making watches since the early 70s producing several iconic high complication models. This year, the Italian luxury house ushers a new era for its signature Gucci 25H.

The new timepiece not only serves as a perfect evolution of the model but it also continues the house’s contemporary narrative in design, craftsmanship and watchmaking expertise. The Gucci 25H collection of timepieces marries both retro aesthetics along with a modern execution.

Evoking the sleek forms of contemporary architecture, the model’s variations are defined by streamlined silhouettes, ultra-thin profiles and sharp, sculptured lines featuring contrasting finishes and an integrated bracelet, crown and bezel.

To give the model the prestige it deserves, Gucci has roped in the talents of two iconic film talents. Fronting the new Gucci 25H campaign is Oscar-winning actress and film producer Jessica Chastain and British actor, producer and musician Idris Elba.

In a series of photos, the Hollywood A-listers are seen with the new versions of the timepiece. Of particular interest are two exquisite 40mm automatic editions fitted with the House’s GG727.25A caliber, which can be glimpsed through a transparent case back.

The styles are proposed with a captivating blue dial, one featuring a steel case, yellow gold bezel and matching blue alligator strap, and one with a steel case and five-link bracelet. Additional 34 and 38mm quartz editions, crafted with an ultra-thin 4mm case, are presented with elegant coloured leather straps.

In terms of colour and material, the Gucci 25H is made available in steel or yellow gold-plated case and a silver or golden brass dial. Smaller versions feature a blue, red, or white strap, while the other two are offered with a refined black or blue shade.

(Images: Gucci)