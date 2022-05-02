The Longines Spirit Collection Gets A Stunning New Look In Green

Longines presents two watches from the Longines Spirit collection in stunning green.

With Hari Raya here, Longines has carefully selected two watches from the Longines Spirit collection to celebrate the joyous occasion. The timepieces include Longines Spirit Zulu Time and Longines Spirit Pioneer Edition, in a touch of vibrant green to match the festive celebration.

LONGINES SPIRIT ZULU TIME

A new addition to the Longines Spirit collection, the Longines Spirit Zulu Time features multiple time zones. An exclusive new Longines in-house calibre, with a silicon balance-spring and COSC certified, drives the time zone display. A state-of-the-art technology that allows the hour hand to be adjusted independently of the GMT indicator.

Aesthetically, the Zulu Time stands out with its meticulous execution and the particular care given to the various finishes on the details – whether shiny, matt, polished, in relief or embossed. This model features a bezel enhanced with a coloured ceramic insert, and is available on a sandblasted anthracite dial, with a date window now centred at the 6 o’clock position. The 42mm steel case has an elegant interchangeable stainless steel bracelet.

DISCOVER LONGINES SPIRIT ZULU TIME

LONGINES SPIRIT PIONEER EDITION

A timepiece with an impeccable pedigree, the new Longines Spirit Pioneer Edition links history with innovation by combining references to the glory days of aviation with present-day aesthetic and technical requirements. With a Grade 5 titanium case, this chronometer is mounted on a Cordura-type fabric strap, featuring a “neon” green stitching, which evokes the hands and Roman numerals.

Each component of this high-end timepiece has been carefully crafted with the numbers, diamonds and hands that are coated with SLN and contrast subtly with the matt black dial. The Grade 5 titanium pin buckle matches the case with the words “Pioneer Edition” engraved on the back of the case. The 42mm timepiece is powered by Longines’ L688.4 calibre.

DISCOVER LONGINES SPIRIT COLLECTION

(Images: Longines)