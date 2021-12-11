Check Out This Navy SEAL Approved Luminox Master Carbon SEAL Automatic

The bezel of the Master Carbon SEAL Automatic is made of stainless steel with an IP black plating, and the bezel markings are in a very cool steel colour. The watch comes in either a blue or black dial and features a matching cut-to-fit strap, another recent addition from Luminox that adds colours and vibrance to the collection.

All versions are water resistant to 200 meters and feature screw-in case backs and screw- down crowns. Of course, the Master Carbon SEAL Automatic is equipped with Luminox’s LLT system, making sure the watch is totally visible in low or no light conditions, never having to rely on an exterior power source.

Luminox has always prided itself as one of the market leaders in terms of volume for manufacturing carbon watches. It is only befitting that the brand solidifies its position by producing, for the first time ever, an automatic movement in a CARBONOX+ case.

For more information, visit Luminox’s official website.