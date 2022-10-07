Pretty, practical and polished: Bell & Ross’ new BR 05 variant is made for the distinguished traveller. Defined by its opaline white dial, the BR 05 GMT White is both subtle and sophisticated in texture.

When the BR 05 first emerged in 2019, the vision Bell & Ross had for the timepiece was that it would walk the avenues of large cities and their museums. With a compendium that derives most of its watch designs from aeronautical on-board instruments, the BR 05 would be the one that deviates from this narrative — to bring together the concept of travel with time, from the point of view of the traveller.

Pilots, businessmen and globetrotters (in short, your regular crowd at the airport terminal) are the clientele of the BR 05 GMT. Perfect for international travellers, the timepiece finds its natural habitat on a flight, whether you’re flying to Rio, Nassau or Bamako. Providing real practical information right on your wrist, the BR 05 GMT gives you the advantage of having the time of your point of departure and arrival at the same time.

This time, the Bell & Ross BR 05 GMT returns in a brand new White variant. Featuring the signature GMT complication against an opaline white dial, this version is powered by the self-winding BR-CAL 325 calibre. Carrying on the BR 05 GMT tradition of displaying two time zones at once, the second time zone is shown via a 24-hour scale, painted on the flange ring and in two different tones: one for the day and the other for the night.

For Bell & Ross, a brand that draws on the dark and intricate feel of the pilot’s cockpit and its instruments, white is quite rare within its timepiece range — yet it is a common colour in most watchmaking. With the new BR GMT White variant, this is remedied while still closely keeping with the first ever BR 05 GMT model.

Among the many shades, the most precious white was chosen — specifically the metallic white, galvanised with a particular texture. The BR 05 GMT White also features red tones, which have generally been used to convey important information. In watchmaking, it often adorns the hands of the GMT, as is the case with its latest iteration.

To learn more about the BR 05 GMT White, head to the Bell & Ross official website here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur