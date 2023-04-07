Mountains have been Montblanc’s muses since its inauguration ‒ especially the famous Mont Blanc peak situated in the Alps that gave the brand its name and was instrumental in the development of the signature emblem. These picturesque landforms, too, play an integral role in the creative process for the horologists.

During Watches and Wonders, a familiar face literally stood out from the crowd: the Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Automatic Date that launched in 2022. Here, it sports a new colour, one that nods at an alpine glacier. “This new grey glacier pattern dial was inspired by the ice of one of the Mont Blanc mountain’s largest glaciers ‒ the Mer de Glace,” Montblanc elaborates.

“In certain light, the glacial ice appears grey as it reveals the mineral deposits that have been captured in its structure for millennia.” Using gratté-boisé, a unique technique that gives each dial the impression of genuine depth and luminosity, the face almost mirrors a snow-capped mountain.

The Epitome Of Cool

Capturing the essence of glaciers, this elegant Iced Sea edition in a 41 mm stainless steel case also boasts a case back featuring a 3D engraving of an iceberg and a black scuba diver exploring the glacial waters below. Joining this latest grey edition in the Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea collection, a new Boutique Edition featuring a green glacier dial that gives the impression of looking into the depths of glacial ice, also made its debut at the trade show ‒ keeping with the glacial theme. Though uncommon, emerald green glaciers exist ‒ thanks to iron oxides captured in the ice; this edition underscores the scarcity.

“This is the second green edition in the Iced Sea collection, differing from the previous model thanks to its fitted black ceramic bezel (instead of the previous green one) and a 3D-engraved case back featuring a larger scuba diver in green, subtly making this special Boutique Edition stand out even more,” Montblanc highlights.

More than just sports watches, these Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Automatic Date Editions are also diving instruments, conforming to the ISO 6425 norm. Functionality isn’t compromised for aesthetics. Each timepiece undergoes the Montblanc Laboratory Test to ensure that they are shock, magnetic, temperature and water-resistant (approximately 30 bar) and that their fasteners are reinforced for enhanced security.

The timepieces are also engineered to be visible in all conditions; Montblanc incorporated white SuperLumiNova on the hands, indexes and the dots at 12 oʼclock on the bezel, which all glow in a luminescent shade in blue low light. The dials are further highlighted by unidirectional ceramic bezels with the first 15 minutes in a contrasting colour, which is an important distinction for diving watches.

Synonymous with excellence in craftsmanship and design, Montblanc never forgets about versatility either. The Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea collection includes interchangeable and adjustable stainless steel bracelets (with an attractive taper of 20 ‒ 16 mm), which can be effortlessly switched for a black rubber strap‒ with stitching to match the dial colour ‒ without the need to return to the boutique or the use of any tools.

Incidentally, both straps would suffice for your underwater adventure; Montblanc guarantees their durability in a salty water environment. Topping the bill alongside the glacial inspired collection, a new Montblanc 8000 capsule collection spotlights the world’s 14 highest peaks and shows reverence for the alpinists who dared to climb them.

1858 ICED SEA BOUTIQUE EDITION IN EMERALD GREEN PRICE + SPECS

Case 41 mm stainless steel case with curved horns featuring polished and satinated finishing

Movement Automatic movement MB 24.17/SW200 with 38 hours power reserve

Price SGD5,400

Zero Oxygen

Following the other “Zero Oxygen” timepieces, the four models ‒ Geosphere Chronograph 0 Oxygen The 8000 Limited Edition 290, Geosphere 0 Oxygen The 8000, Automatic Chronograph 0 Oxygen The 8000, and Montblanc 1858 Automatic Date 0 Oxygen The 8000 ‒ boast benefits for explorers who need their wrist companion to work in harsh environments.

Most notably, the new Zero Oxygen case, honouring its name, is conceived to intercept oxygen from getting into contact with the components; hence, preventing fogging, which can occur with drastic temperatures, and oxidisation to preserve its unfaltering precision.

Other key features include the use of an old Italian technique, the Sfumato effect, which allows tones and colours to shade gradually into another, producing softened outlines and hazy forms as manifested on the glacier pattern dial that references rocks and ice at 8,000 metres.

“The addition of the Sfumato technique here is a nod to the visual effect of being at high altitude and observing mountains as far as the eye can see,” the brand elaborates. An ode to the mountain, orange touches, integral to mountaineering outfits and equipment and Tibetan amulets, are also included on the dial of the watches ‒ juxtaposed against the icy grey background. Additionally, the Maison employed the same gratté-boisé technique to offer a glacial blue luminescence for added visibility at night ‒ further heightening the functionality.

All four models, featuring different 3D coloured laser engraving on the case back, celebrate Montblancʼs connection to the mountain while showcasing some of the latest technical novelties ‒ converting these timepieces into professional watches for adventurers who demand enhanced performance. The same goes for the two new Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea timepieces ‒ pushing the boundaries of innovation without forgoing its heritage.

1858 GEOSPHERE CHRONOGRAPH 0 OXYGEN THE 8000 LIMITED EDITION 290 PRICE + SPECS

Case 44 mm titanium case without oxygen with slim curved horns featuring polished and satinated finishing

Movement Automatic Calibre MB 29.27 with 46 hours power reserve

Price SGD14,400

(Images: Montblanc)