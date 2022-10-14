With its lean proportions and sharp styling, the Luminor Due, a compact take on the signature Panerai watch that debuted in 2016, is essentially a scaled-down version of the military-inspired original which fits comfortably on smaller wrists.

The iconic Luminor collection in its refined form guise is comfortably suited for demanding environs as well as casual wear and elegant settings that require elevated dressing. Despite the fact that the original, full-size Luminor bears an unmistakably functional yet undeniably elegant aesthetic due to its in-your face simplicity, its massive size and thickness often limit it to a military-style watch for those gifted with muscular forearms.

The Due, on the other hand, manages to keep all the recognisable styling of its predecessor’s outline while retaining its subtle sophistication. That said, with the exception of a date display, the Luminor Due has remained minimalist, until today. The moon phase, among the most poetic complications, takes metaphorical centre stage on the new Luminor Due Luna, its namesake.

Featuring a solid-gold moon disc and a small seconds and moon phase display, the 38 mm timepiece in four iterations promises to become a key pillar of the Luminor Due family. Eminently distinguished, a rotating disc with a 24-carat gold moon against a starry midnight blue sky bequeaths the latest Luminor an abashedly luxurious feel, especially in the guise of the Due Luna Madreperla featuring a mother-of-pearl dial and case made from Panerai Goldtech, an alloy containing platinum and a high percentage of copper; the combination endows the metal with a deep red tone.

Two steel-cased Luminor Due Luna references have white sun-brushed dials with the signature Panerai sandwich structure and beige Super Luminova numerals, indexes and hands. With relatively large hour markers and sub-dials compared to the case, it is unmistakable that Panerai is still following military design principles with utmost legibility in mind.

Needless to say, the gentleman’s dress watch raison dʼêtre looms “large” on the Luminor Due especially with a steel bracelet whose links echo the profile of the trademarked Panerai crown-protection device, a quality accentuated by alternating polished and brushed finishes.

Polishing along the edges of the curved links endows the bracelet with added dimension and refinement; however, a polished pink alligator strap like that on the PAM01180 showcases its versatility as a unisex timepiece.

LUMINOR DUE LUNA

PRICE + SPECS

Case 38 mm stainless steel or gold with 300 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic P.900/MP with three days power reserve

Price From S$13,100

(Images: Panerai)