Phytoplankton are plant-like organisms that form the base of the ocean food chain and a crucial source of food and oxygen for many marine species but too much plankton in the sea can lead to a phenomenon known as a phytoplankton bloom leading to “dead zones” because they consume large amounts of dissolved nutrients and generate large quantities of organic matter, which can deplete the oxygen levels in the water. This in turn leads to low oxygen levels that can kill marine life.

Furthermore, outcompeting other species for resources while producing toxins that harm marine life, it’s important to monitor plankton populations in order to maintain a healthy and balanced ocean ecosystem. Feeding on plankton, small fish, and other invertebrates, Manta rays play a key role in the ocean ecosystem by helping to regulate the populations of these species and maintain this necessary balance. Suffice it to say, it is a tricky job, after all, paraphrasing Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, “even the wisest of us cannot see all ends.”

While they’re not the most popular or commonly understood of the sea creatures, they play such an outsized role in the process of carbon sequestration, the process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere in order to reduce its concentration and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Estimates suggest that the oceans absorb approximately 25-30% of the total CO2 emissions produced by human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels and most recently, crypto-mining.

A 2021 study found that energy consumption associated with the mining of Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, have undermined China’s efforts to reduce its carbon emissions under the Paris climate agreement. China, the world’s largest carbon polluter, is home to approximately two-thirds of the world’s cryptomining and that “the peak annual energy consumption and carbon emission of the Bitcoin blockchain in China are expected to exceed those of some developed countries such as Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Czech Republic.” This uptake of CO2 by the ocean results in a decrease in the water’s pH, a process known as ocean acidification, which impacts on the entire ocean ecosystem.

Furthermore, as a unique and ancient species with a distinctive anatomy, physiology, and behaviour, Manta rays are important for scientific research, helping us understand the evolution and diversity of marine life and the adaptations that species have made to survive in their environments. As an integral part of the ocean’s carbon cycle, studying manta rays can help us to better understand the role of marine species in the carbon cycle and how we can better protect and conserve these species for the future.

An Italian job

In April 2021, Panerai debuted a concept watch that boasted 98.6% recycled-based materials by weight, setting a new standard for circular watch manufacturing. This material was dubbed eSteel. As a conscious advocate for environmental conservation, Panerai promotes awareness toward ocean preservation with initiatives such as the collaboration with Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC-UNESCO) to develop ocean literacy activities within the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030) framework.

Its collaboration partner, Razer, a Singaporean lifestyle gaming peripherals manufacturer, is also equally eco-conscious, rallying its community to make the world a better place for future generations to continue gaming in with the #GoGreenWithRazer movement. Their unity in common cause, supporting Conservation International Asia-Pacific, in particular their research efforts on manta ray conservation is a crucial frontier in the fight against climate change.

At Panerai, its pioneering spirit of excellence and tenacity extends beyond the realm of watchmaking; Sustainability is the key element to which the brand strives at every level. Hence, Panerai Ecologico is the framework that embraces all the sustainability activities at the Manufacture. Aside from eSteel, Panerai’s light yet strong bracelet are also made of a material designed to reduce environmental impact, obtained from recycled PET. 7.8 grams of the strap are made of recycled materials, corresponding to 68% of the total strap weight.

New packaging is another demonstration of the pioneering spirit of Panerai merging creativity, Italian design and innovation. Made of FSC paper it is produced by using at least 72% post-consumer recycled materials, a remarkable stride towards sustainability founded on two pillars: smaller size and use of recycled materials. The new packaging is 53% lighter than the previous version, reducing CO2e emissions by 48% alongside a corresponding to a cut of 4 kg CO2e per item.

A marvel of innovation and dedication, Submersible eLAB-ID is another major accomplishment for Panerai and a tribute to the creativity and tenacity of the Laboratorio di Idee, eLAB-ID is the first watch to use 95% recycled SuperLuminova on its dial and hands and 100% recycled silicon for its movement escapement. Both are obtained through dedicated, small-scale recycling processes that reuse raw material waste. From the sapphire crystal to the movement, most of the major components contain recycled material, pushing the limits of recyclability in the watch industry.

Gen Z and the Singapore connection

That same year, Razer too announced a long-term commitment to a 10-year environmental roadmap. Targeting to use of 100% renewable energy within the company by 2025, all its products will also eventually use recycled or recyclable materials by 2030, with the lofty ideal of becoming 100% carbon neutral by 2030. What better way to mobilise Gen Zs? By co-opting their favourite gaming peripherals, as part of this movement, Razer is galvanizing its community to make a difference through several green initiatives including recycling and being aware of its environmental footprints.

As a leading brand in gaming peripherals, hardware forms a majority of Razer’s business. Their products will not only be recyclable with the brand by year 2025 but also include the disposal and recycling of Razer products by both customers and global distributors. Additionally, the Singapore founded, Irvine based company encourages customers to return their old Razer peripherals to any RazerStore worldwide for free-of-charge recycling.

As a result of the overwhelming success of Razer’s partnership with Conservation International, Razer has recently set a new target to save 1,000,000 trees through the sale of Sneki Snek, Razer’s hugely popular sustainability mascot, and other eco-friendly merchandise. To galvanize the support of fans, Razer will announce a new piece of Sneki Snek merch at every 250,000 trees mark. Every piece of Sneki Snek merchandise sold will protect 10 trees and contribute to the enormous new goal of 1 million trees saved.

Making Time for our Ocean

Taking place, at ION2, outside ION Orchard, the “Make Time for Our Ocean” Interactive pop-up aims to create awareness on the pressing issue of ocean conservation. Showcasing the new Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition, the symbol of this partnership, alongside other iconic Panerai timepieces, visitors will be able to engage in “Plastic Hunt”, a game themed on saving manta rays designed by Razer where each week, top scorers of the game will win prizes that like exclusive Razer and Panerai premiums.

The initiative aims to allow visitors to gain a deeper understanding of Conservation International’s commitment to the research and protection of marine life. Their project supported by Panerai and Razer collects information and data about marine life through the use of satellite tagging on manta rays. Data from the research program has helped to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for communities, identify new areas that require protection, as well as alert authorities of issues that require attention.

The pop-up will be open to the public from February 8 to 28, 2023, from 10am to 10pm daily, at ION2 (Level 1 Outdoor, ION Orchard).

Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition Price & Specs

Merging high-end horology and the iconic aesthetic of the most recognized name in esports and global gaming, the 40mm Luminor Quaranta Razer composed of eSteel coated with DLC, is an all-black timepiece punctuated by electric green on the small seconds dial and strap stitching— both inspired by the gaming brand’s signature colours.

Immediately identifiable as a part of the iconic Luminor collection, a foundational pillar of the Panerai family of action-oriented watches and distinctive for their cushion-shaped case and crown-protection bridge, the Luminor Quaranta Razer showcases subtle engravings like the triple-headed snake, Razer’s notorious logo, on the caseback and the brandname in the Razer’s signature font on the crown-protection bridge. In addition, the sandwich dial features gray Super-LumiNova that glows green reminiscent of Razer’s distinctive palette. The new Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition is the symbol of the commitment toward sustainability.

Case 40mm brushed eSteelTM with DLC coating and 100 metres water resistance

Movement: Automatic P.900 calibre with 3 days power reserve

Price S$12,100

The Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition watch is available exclusively at the Panerai ION boutique in Singapore in 500 limited edition piece run.