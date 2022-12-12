In the past, luxury meant opulence. However, Guido Terreni, CEO of Parmigiani Fleurier, tells us that “contemporary expressions of luxury today connote an elegance that does not shout”. Indeed, luxury today is found in the simple enjoyment of extraordinary quality: itʼs mature, itʼs sartorial, itʼs understated; yet anywhere the eye lands on a Tonda PF Micro-Rotor, thereʼs a particular texture, form, detail to be seen and enjoyed.

Measuring 40 mm in diameter, the PF Micro-Rotor owes its pure aesthetic to the uncluttered, intricate yet understated warm grey, grain dʼorge guilloché, or barleycorn pattern dial. Slim and long, the hands are almost entirely openworked.

“WE HAVE CONCEIVED THE TONDA PF FOR THE WATCHMAKING PURISTS OF TOMORROW.” – GUIDO TERRENI, PARMIGIANI FLEURIER CEO

Austere yet visually sumptuous, the 7.8 mm slim timepiece is topped off with a bezel featuring sleek, polished accents alongside knurled detailing. What results is an immaculate and sculptured timepiece designed to resist the test of time and the vagaries of trends.

With its lean profi le and grey alligator strap sitting flush against the case and fitted with a new rose-gold asymmetrical triple-blade buckle with a PF logo in relief, the integrated bracelet sports watch transforms into a dress watch.

Equipped with the diminutive PF703 micro-rotor calibre, the Tonda PF Micro-Rotor is the ultimate incarnation of savoir faire that addresses individuals with a honed sense of refi nement. 40 mm rose gold, polished and brushed with 100 metres water resistance; automatic PF703 with 48 hours power reserve. CHF35,000

(Images: Parmigiani)