Residents at the Singapore Tyler Print Institute in 2009, acclaimed art and design duo Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra have worked with a wide range of media including painting, sculpture, installations, and games. They are now making a foray into timepieces as a creative diversion.

Announced in 2019, Thukral and Tagraʼs True Square ʻOver the Abyssʼ is the fourth in a series of Radoʼs collaborations with artists and designers from the world over. With a captivating dial featuring colour strikes and encapsulated by a 38mm matte blue high-tech ceramic case of square shape with gently rounded corners, True Square is the world’s first square watch made using high-tech injection moulding.

Certainly, it is an homage to Radoʼs iconic shape from the ʼ70s but updated for the 21st century. A swirl of colour appears on the dial. A graphic of 37 ʻraysʼ ‒ representing the 37 time zones of the world ‒ emanates from the centre, with colour gradation from blue to pink to represent the artistsʼ muse in social design. The time zones are also represented as 19 minute hands and 18 hour hands.

According to Thukral and Tagra, Over the Abyss is “a solitude state of mind. The image of the community at a time when we all are experiencing isolation, and a representation of the reunions with loved ones that we all fervently hope may soon be possible.”

Local time is superimposed on 37 hands. legibility is enhanced on the tips via strong SuperLuminova. That said the artistry is not just on the face, the caseback features a painting by the duo called Dominus Aeries, which explores visions from the future with references from the past.

PRICE + SPECS

RADO TRUE SQUARE “OVER THE ABYSS”

Case 38mm Ma­tte blue monobloc high-tech ceramic case with 50 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic Rado Calibre R763 with 80 hours power reserve

Price S$4,050

(Images: Rado)