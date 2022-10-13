Revised design emphasising a modern approach, the Grand Maison’s timeless expertise has allowed the manufacture to adeptly translate a true horological icon such as the Reverso into a number of fantastic iterations over the decades while remaining true to its aesthetic hallmarks and conceptual raison d’être.

With adroit balance of mechanical performance and refined construction, this versatility has allowed the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso to shine since 1931, especially with the new Reverso Tribute Duoface Calendar. Driven by a single movement calibre, the Tribute Duoface Calendar features a reinterpretation of two signature complications from Le Sentier – the triple calendar and the Duoface.

Preserving the legendary spirit of the original 1931 model whilst incorporating contemporary 21st-century watchmaking techniques: the new Duoface Calendar. After close to two centuries of experience, Le Sentier watchmakers mastered a panoply of calendar functions. The triple calendar is laid out in the traditional manner with two windows and a pointer date, taking centrestage on the dial.

The moon phase complication is itself particularly noteworthy, because it is more elaborate than the usual execution with its solid gold inlay hand-hammered to resemble craters on the lunar surface, while being accompanied with a disc backdrop of liberally sprinkled with stars. These indications, based on solar time, are balanced with a moon-phase display at six o’clock, uniting two aspects of the universe of celestial time on the same dial.

Refined execution and subtle textures define both stainless steel and pink gold variants of the Reverso Tribute Duoface Calendar. The steel model emphasises discretion and understated textures with surface finishes that alternate, such as polished hands against a grained dial, ensuring that all indications are legible at a glance, even as the tone-on-tone colour palette plays up the elegant sophistication of the timepiece.

The radiant warmth of the pink-gold model is heightened by the delicate lines of a sunray-finished dial, with its silvered tones highlighting the contrasting hue of the hands and hour markers. The traditional Clous de Paris guillochage decorating the outer dial segment gives way to a sunrayed finish, originating from thesame point as the hour and minute hands.

This expansive radial effect is enhanced by the new hour markers, now set along the exterior periphery of the chemin-de-fer minuterie. At the six o’clock position, a day-night indication has been set behind the hour-and-minute counter, creating a subtle way of revealing essential information about the second time-zone.

The manually wound calibre 853 that powers the Reverso Tribute Duoface Calendar embodies Jaeger-LeCoultre’s spirit of fine watchmaking. Calibre 853 is one of the rare creations known as form movements, which are dedicated mechanical constructions that are conceived expressly for the contours of a non-round watch and thus distinguished by their exclusivity.

Despite its compact dimensions, which allow it to fit within the classic case proportions of the Reverso Tribute Duoface Calendar, calibre 853 retains all of the details and refinement that distinguish traditional haute horlogerie, such as chamfered edges, countersunk jewels, mirror-polished screws and Geneva Stripe-decorated bridges.

REVERSO TRIBUTE DUOFACE CALENDAR

PRICE + SPECS

Case 29.9 mm stainless steel or pink gold with 30 metres water resistance

Movement Manual Jaeger-LeCoultre calibre 853 with 52 hours power reserve

Price On Application

(Images: Jaeger-LeCoultre)