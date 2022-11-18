The Statement Piece of Parmigiani

In the past, luxury meant opulence. However, Guido Terreni, CEO of Parmigiani Fleurier tells us that, “contemporary expressions of luxury today connote an elegance that does not shout.” Indeed, luxury today are found in the simple enjoyment of extraordinary quality: It’s mature, it’s sartorial, it’s understated, yet anywhere the eye lands on a Tonda PF Micro-Rotor, there’s a particular texture, form, detail to be seen and enjoyed.

“We have conceived the Tonda PF for the watchmaking purists of tomorrow.”



Measuring 40 mm in diameter, the PF Micro-Rotor owes its pure aesthetic to the uncluttered, intricate yet understated warm grey, grain d’orge guilloché, or barleycor pattern dial. Slim and long, the hands are almost entirely openworked. Austere yet visually sumptuous, the 7.8mm slim timepiece is topped off with a bezel featuring sleek, polished accents alongside knurled detailing. What results is an immaculate and sculptured timepiece designed to resist the test of time and the vagaries of trends.

With its lean profile and grey alligator strap sitting flush against the case and fitted with a new rose gold asymmetrical triple-blade buckle with a PF logo in relief, the integrated bracelet sports watch transforms into a dress watch. Equipped with the diminutive PF703 micro-rotor calibre, the Tonda PF Micro-Rotor is the ultimate incaration of savoir faire that addresses individuals with a honed sense of refinement.

Tonda PF Micro-Rotor Specs & Price

Case 40mm rose gold, polished and brushed with 100 metres water resistance

Movement Automatic PF703 with 48 hours power reserve

Price CHF 35,000