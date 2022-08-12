Just recently TAG Heuer unveiled its new Porsche Carrera Chronograph, which celebrates the two companies’ rich history of motor racing heritage. Now they’ve followed up with another.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 – Porsche Edition serves as another reminder of the global partnership the two brands shared since 2015. However, more than just a timepiece inspired by the renowned sports car brand, the new Smartwatch also arrives with key functions exclusive to Porsche owners.

That’s because the new smartwatch arrives with exclusive Wear OS features for Porsche owners where information from their car is displayed directly on the watch face. An unmissable player in the luxury smartwatches category since 2015, this serves as another key enhancement to TAG Heuer’s ever-growing ecosystem of exclusive sports, wellness apps and elegant watch faces.

Users of the watch who own a compatible Porsche model will be able to connect their watch to their car, and see information displayed in ‘complications’ on the watch face. To do this, users simply connect their watch to the car using the exclusive Wear OS My Porsche app on their watch.

Porsche Inspired Design

There are four complications available at launch. The first shows how much is left in the car’s battery and works with both all-electric Porsche model and plug-in hybrids. Wearers of the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 – Porsche Edition will have access to an exclusive watch face, available only to owners of the special Porsche smartwatch.

Like the previously launched TAG Heuer x Porsche Carrera Chronograph, the new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 – Porsche Edition also takes inspiration from one of the sportscar maker’s key models. This time the iconic all-electric Porsche Taycan collection serves as the muse for this stylish new smartwatch.

The new smartwatch offers a striking frozen blue look inspired by the Taycan. It’s large 45-mm case is presented in black titanium, highlighted with details in the distinctive frozen blue metallic shade seen on the car.

A sandblasted black titanium case gives the watch a light, sporty feel. Its black ceramic polished bezel also has a dedicated scale going from zero to 400, referencing the Porsche car’s speed. This can also be used to read functions relating to the car or to display metrics like heart rate.

A black steel crown surrounded with black rubber is highlighted with the TAG Heuer shield in frozen blue lacquer. The pushers also carry the same iconic blue shade. At the bottom of the bezel, the word Porsche is highlighted in frozen blue, as is the ‘100’ at the top.

The watch’s titanium case back is engraved with ‘TAG Heuer x Porsche’ around the LED heart rate sensor used for the watch’s fitness features. Its strap is built to evoke the iconic design used in the interior of the Porsche cars.

Designed in carbon-like black calf skin with blue stitching, it echoes the leather finishing inside the car in both colour and structure. As with all TAG Heuer Connected watches, the strap is interchangeable, with a spare black rubber version inside the box.

