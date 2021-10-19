Fans of Formula 1 outfit, Scuderia AlphaTauri will want to get their hands on these new Casio Edifice timepieces. A collection inspired by the racing team, the new collection features high-performance chronographs based on the brand concept of “Speed and Intelligence.”

The three models that make up the collection – the EQB-1200AT, EFS-S580AT, and EFR-571AT –employ dials made from 6K carbon fibre. It represents the third set of collaboration models designed with the Formula One team Scuderia AlphaTauri.

Race Inspired

Casio incorporated the team’s cutting-edge technologies to the new collection. The Japanese watch brand has had a long standing partnership with the team since 2016, when the team was known as Scuderia Toro Rosso.

The new EQB-1200AT, EFS-S580AT, and EFR-571AT watches feature a dial made from 6K carbon fibre, inherited from the second collaboration with Scuderia AlphaTauri, which has been well-received. The watches incorporate Formula One technology with watch designs that use the same kind of high-strength carbon fibre as used in racing car wings and floors.

Scuderia AlphaTauri’s navy blue colour sets the overall tone, and fluorescent yellow — the colour of the clothing worn by crew mechanics after races — highlights key components such as the dial ring, second hand, indicator hand, and stopwatch button, providing the high visibility required for safe work in the paddock and pits.

All three models are water-resistant down to 100 meters. The EQB-1200AT and EFS-S580AT feature a glass made from high-strength sapphire crystal, delivering peace of mind even in the most gruelling race conditions.

The EQB-1200AT is also equipped with Mobile Link functions that automatically adjust to the correct time when paired with a smartphone using the dedicated app, providing the precise timekeeping required by team personnel who schedule their days down to the minute. The app features some 300 cities to choose from for setting World Time with ease — ideal for a team that travels the world.

More about these new Casio Edifice watches below.

(Images: Casio)