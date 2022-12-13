The claim that the new Rolex Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge defies limits is an understatement.

A decade ago, Rolex Testimonee James Cameron, the filmmaker behind 1998 Oscar’s Best Picture winner Titanic and the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, caught our imagination yet again, this time without the movie magic of the silver screen. On a mild day in late March of 2012, Mr. Cameron in a custom-built submersible, submerged some 10,908 metres into the Mariana Trench, Earth’s farthest depths.

This would mark the second time in history that an experimental Rolex watch would plunge into the Trench. Before that, in January 1960, oceanographer Jacques Piccard and US Navy Lieutenant Don Walsh went down some 10,911 metres aboard the historic bathyscaphe Trieste, with the Rolex Deep Sea Special in hand.

Fast forward 10 years from Mr. Cameron’s adventure into the depths, and he’s unveiling the Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge, the latest in the Deepsea series of record breaking professional diving watches.

FOR A WATCH TO BE CERTIFIED TO WITHSTAND PRESSURE AT DEPTHS OF 11,000 METRES, IT MUST FIRST FACE PRESSURES OF UP TO A CRUSHING 13,750 METRES.

The watch is waterproof to a depth of 11,000 metres, thanks to two incredible instruments within the watch’s movement: a helium escape valve and the Ringlock system. The helium escape valve allows surplus gas to escape from the watch during a diver’s decompression phase in a hyperbaric chamber, reducing the pressure inside the case which could otherwise damage the watch.

The unique patented case architecture known as the Ringlock system, coupled with the three sealed zones of the Triplock crown, further waterproofs the watch and helps it withstand immense pressure.

Consider that Rolex, when stringently testing its products, adheres to an additional “safety margin” of 25%. This means that for a watch to be certified to withstand pressure at depths of 11,000 metres, it must first face pressures of up to a crushing 13,750 metres.

They did this by placing the watches in a specialised ultra-high-pressure hyperbaric tank (pictured far left) capable of simulating extreme pressure conditions. Aesthetically, the watch is a sturdy, imposing yet elegant objet d’art, with visible grain in its satin finish set against an intense matte black dial and white gold indices that glow with Chromalight in the depths.

The Deepsea Challenge also recognises the depths that perpetuated its existence, with the words “Mariana Trench” as well as the dates “23-01-1960” and “26-03-2012” engraved on the caseback. This extremely professional watch has been immaculately designed to serve the needs of those who work in the depths, such as ocean conservationists, marine scientists and deepsea explorers.

But perhaps the most important thing about the Deepsea Challenge is that it sets the standard for translating research and exploration in extreme frontiers into watches that can survive such environs. As the future brings new frontiers, as we go further above and further below, the work that Rolex has done with the Deepsea is a good template to follow in defying the limits.

OYSTER PERPETUAL DEEPSEA CHALLENGE

PRICE + SPECS

Case 50 mm RLX titanium with Rolex Ringlock case architecture and helium escape valve, 11,000 metres waterproof

Movement Rolex calibre 3230 with a self-winding movement entirely developed and manufactured by Rolex with 70 hours power reserve

Price On application

(Image: Rolex)