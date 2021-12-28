Tockr Reveals The Wheel Of Time Watch Inspired By The Fantasy Series

American watch brand Tockr has announced a new, limited The Wheel of Time watch.

With their luminous, serpentine watch dials, the new unisex Tockr “The Wheel of Time” models (ref. WOT1.1) channel the mystery and magic of the new fantasy series from Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television, available to stream now on Prime Video.

For centuries, the circular ouroboros serpent motif has signified the powerful, eternal nature of time, alchemy, and rebirth. In the universe of “The Wheel of Time,” this “Great Serpent” is also the favoured icon of the revered and reviled Aes Sedai, those seemingly immortal wielders of The One Power.

Tockr chose a great serpent as the key focal point of the brand’s first The Wheel of Time watch collaboration. In daytime, a glowing serpentine creature emerges from the depths of each dark black dial, illuminated in a blaze of bright white, Grade X1 Swiss Super-LumiNova.

By night, the largest serpent appears in a mystical, glowing blue reminiscent of Moiraine’s chosen ajah.

A 42 mm stainless steel case frames this otherworldly vision, with the largest serpent ringing the stainless-steel bezel, repeating in an ever-smaller concentric pattern that reinforces the concept of eternity and the cyclical nature of time. Ultimately, the eye is drawn to the dial centre where the silver-tone hours, minutes, and seconds hands are anchored alongside the Tockr logo. The watch is powered within by a high-grade Swiss quartz movement.

The solid case back bears a richly detailed engraving of “The Wheel of Time” logo and a unique serial number engraving. A textured black silicone strap subtly mimics the serpent’s scales and adds a dramatic finishing touch, complete with a stainless-steel pin buckle engraved with the Tockr logo. Each wristwatch will come delivered in a custom “The Wheel of Time” branded leather pouch.

The Wheel of Time watch retails for US$449 and is sure to become coveted collector’s items. The watches are available for pre-order exclusively at Tockr.com, shipping worldwide, with delivery in early 2022.

(Images: Tockr)