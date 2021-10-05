As 2021 marks 90 years since the birth of the Reverso, Atelier dʼAntoine (named for Jaeger-LeCoultre founder Antoine LeCoultre) offers watch enthusiasts an unparalleled opportunity to discover the inside story of a true icon of watchmaking, from its historic origins to today’s current models.

The new discovery workshop provides a rare chance to explore this world through a blend of academic education and hands-on experience, focused on exploring the inside story of the Reverso.

With classes limited to a maximum of eight participants, each workshop is led by an instructor and a technical expert from the Manufacture Jaeger-LeCoultre, exploring how the Art Deco style of the watch, as well as the technical ingenuity of its unique swivelling case born in the social and cultural milieu of 1930.

Atelier dʼAntoine aims to trace the evolution of the Reverso through the decades, not only as a canvas for personalisation and artistic expression, but also as a home to high watchmaking complications and technical innovations.

Each participant will witness the fascinating story of how its singular design and unique characteristics have led to its recognition as a watchmaking icon. Aficionados can also dive deep into the Reverso archives, viewing the original patent document, design sketches, and other rarely seen materials.

The workshop concludes with a unique opportunity. Each participant gets to take on the challenge of assembling a Reverso case ‒ a task normally entrusted exclusively to the artisans of Jaeger-LeCoultre. Guided by an expert from the manufacture, the participants are required to bring together no fewer than 50 components to create a finished case. It will be a fascinating test of participants dexterity and patience.

Workshop participants also have the option of deepening their knowledge by combining the discovery workshop with a guided visit through the manufacture, to observe at close quarters the different stages involved in the making of a Reverso and the specific technical and creative skills required to do it.

Discover more about Atelier d’Antoine and book your experience here.

(Images: Jaeger-LeCoultre)