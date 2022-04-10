Hublot Unveils Its First Square Watch And Other Cool Novelties

Making its inaugural appearance at the ongoing Watches and Wonders 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland, is the first ever square watch from Hublot. But it is not the only history-making offering from the Nyon manufacture. Presenting four new models from its Big Bang, Classic Fusion and Shaped collections, Hublot once again demonstrates its eminent Art of Fusion philosophy through the watches’ innovative designs.

Hublot Square Bang Unico

Taking inspiration from the iconic Big Bang timepieces, Hublot introduces its first square watch under the Shaped collection: Square Bang Unico. Sitting under the collection with the equally unique Spirit of Big Bang, Square Bang Unico marks the fourth shape mastered by the Maison – the other three being a round watch, a barrel-shaped watch, and the unconventionally shaped MPs (Master Pieces).

What sets it apart from other square watches is its transparency – quite literally – when it comes to its inner workings. While other square watches might attempt to hide their round movements, Hublot proudly displays the in-house HUB1280, a self-winding chronograph with flyback function, that powers the Square Bang Unico. The chronograph’s column wheel is also visible at 6 o’ clock on the sapphire crystal dial. Measuring 42 mm, ensuring ergonomic comfort, the case is water resistance to 100 m, an impressive feat for its challenging shape.

The Square Bang Unico is available in five versions: Unico Titanium, Unico King Gold and Unico All Black are each crafted from solid titanium, King Gold or black ceramic, while Unico Titanium Ceramic and Unico King Gold Ceramic is a blend of titanium or King Gold with a black ceramic bezel.

Unico All Black is the only limited-edition model, with 250 pieces available. Each watch is completed with a black structured rubber strap decorated with “chocolate squares”, but the interchangeable (One Click) system allows easy changing of the strap to a wide range of rubber, Alligator and soon soft-touch leather straps. But it isn’t just a square watch, the brand has unveiled. Check out these choice pieces too from Hublot from Watches and Wonders 2o22.

Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Purple Sapphire

Here’s another first, not only for Hublot but also for the fine watchmaking world. For a manufacture that has extensive experience working with sapphire, the Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Purple Sapphire is naturally the next step in Hublot’s creative direction. Crafted from an exclusive world-first synthetic sapphire, the watch is a testament to the Maison’s savoir-faire, skilled craftmanship and captivating aesthetics. Through the timepiece, translucent purple makes its debut in fine watchmaking – a composite made of Al₂O₃ (aluminium oxyde) and chrome forming the translucent yet rich tint of the bezel and case.

Like the Square Bang Unico, this purple watch is complemented by six H-shaped titanium screws, a design code specific to the iconic Big Bang design, and is forthcoming in the display of its movement. Through the sapphire dial, the self-winding manufacture movement HUB6035 can be observed. The winding system, which uses ceramic ball bearings, replaces traditional oscillating weight with a micro-rotor placed at 12 o’clock, an unprecedented position in watchmaking, that strikes a fine aesthetic balance with the tourbillon at 6 o’clock.

The polished purple sapphire of the 44 mm case, bezel and caseback is complemented by a purple transparent lined rubber strap, which is easily substituted thanks to the One Click system. The Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Purple Sapphire is limited to 50 pieces.

Classic Fusion Orlinski Bracelet

The distinctive sculpted look of Richard Orlinski’s designs now extends to the new integrated metallic bracelet found on the four latest offerings born from the collaboration between the French artist and Hublot. The Classic Fusion Orlinski Bracelet series marks the first time in their 5 years of working together that Orlinski lends his artistic touch to more than just the case, bezel and crown, giving the polished titanium bracelet bevelled edges and angular facets that remain true to the sculptor’s visual identity.

H-shaped links recalling the Hublot logo is present on the metallic bracelet, whose chamfered forms are composed of 83 parts and extend visually to the watch’s uncluttered dial. The timepiece presents more than just a watch, it is art, a captivating piece that suits all wrists thanks to its comfortable 40 mm case.

Powered by the self-winding HUB1100, the Classic Fusion Orlinski Bracelet comes in four versions. The Orlinski Bracelet Titanium pairs polished titanium with a black ceramic dial, while the Orlinski Bracelet Titanium White comes with a white ceramic dial. The remaining two, the Orlinski Bracelet Titanium Alternative Pavé and Orlinski Bracelet Titanium Alternative Pavé White, each features a Polished Titanium bezel set with 54 brilliant white diamonds and a Polished Titanium bracelet set with 486 brilliant white diamonds, the former paired with a black ceramic dial and the latter with a white ceramic dial.

Big Bang Integral Ceramic

Representing the elements of Water, Earth and Wood, the Big Bang Integral Ceramic is offered in four colourways that take its wearer on a thrilling journey around the world. The Blue Indigo is inspired by the Majorelle Garden and the streets of Chefchaouen in Morocco, and the Blue City of Jodhpur in Rajasthan; the Sky Blue takes inspiration from the South Seas; the Beige from the sands of deserts, and from the beaches of the Caribbean; and the Green from the tropical forests.

Satin-finished and polished ceramic forms the case, bezel and bracelet – the latter, which features 3 bevelled and chamfered links, is composed of 22 ceramic elements that each requires a special tool, mould and process to make. Nestled beneath the satin-finished ceramic caseback is the HUB1280, a Unico Manufacture Self-Winding Chronograph movement that powers the watch that truly exemplifies ‘integral fusion’. The watch impresses with its monobloc architecture (bracelet integrated into the case), monomaterial (ceramic) and monochrome colourways.

The Green and Beige versions come with Black PVD Titanium deployant buckle clasp and are paired with a matt green dial and matt beige dial, respectively, while the Blue Indigo and Sky Blue versions come with Titanium deployant buckle clasp and a matt blue dial and matt sky blue dial each. Each colour is available in a limited edition of 250 pieces.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia