Watches for men: The best pieces to swear by for a timeless collection

Whether he’s a modern-day accessory aficionado or someone who likes to keep his style quotient simple, a staple found in a man’s closet is a watch. Elevating a look with its exquisiteness and fine craftsmanship that’s understated yet noticeable, a watch for men is a popular and fail-safe choice for styling, especially because one can hardly go wrong with it. Just wear a subtle watch with any ensemble, and you’re good to go. It’s as simple as that.
With a voguish blend of both timeless and avant-garde designs, the watch landscape has always been a hot playground for experiments. Incredible collaborations have been spurring up the design space of watches, and it has become a universe in itself that’s vast and profound, with the ability to influence the fashion dynamics of the world. Think of the highly coveted moon phase watches, the Patek Philippe X Virgil Abloh collaboration and the ever-so-famous MoonSwatch collection by Omega and Swatch.
While brands have always aimed at making wearing a watch an impeccable experience in itself, watch novices, enthusiasts and collectors alike have embraced it with more and more space in their closets.
Since choosing from a sea of options and building your own watch collection can be a bit of a task, we've shortlisted some of the best branded watches online for men from which you can pick your favourites. From sports watches like the Casio G-SHOCK and trendy smartwatches like the Fossil Gen 5E to the finesse of classics like the Tissot Classic Dream, we've got it all covered with a range of timepieces to shop today. Of course, along with a quick guide to help you choose the perfect watch for yourself.
How to choose the best watches for men?
Here are a few things that one can consider before buying men’s watches.
Types of watches
One of the most essential things to consider, especially if it is your first watch, is the kind of watch you want. There are largely two types to choose from — analogue and digital.
An analogue watch shows time using the hands (hours, minutes and seconds). Such wristwatches also come with an additional function of a stopwatch, also known as a chronograph watch. Whereas, a digital watch displays the time electronically showing only hours and minutes (sometimes even seconds). Other types include a touchscreen smartwatch and a hybrid of analogue and digital watches.
Watch movement
Generally, there are two different mechanisms (or movements) that watch designs are based on — quartz and mechanical. Quartz, the most common, is known for its durability and accuracy and runs on a battery. Mechanical, on the other hand, has a rotor that spins with the help of your wrist movement. The basic difference between the two can be observed by the motion of the second hand, which ‘ticks’ in quartz watches and is a smooth sweeping motion in mechanical, automatic watches.
Occasion, design and material
The design and material of the watch depend on your utility. For instance, if you’re looking for an everyday watch, a practical and lightweight design is what you should opt for. If you’re planning to buy a watch for rather formal occasions, you can pick more designer pieces and maybe oversized ones.
Similarly, while a functional sports watch makes for a better choice for an active lifestyle, a smartwatch can be a better pick if you want the ease of a phone on your wrist when on the go.
When it comes to materials, watch straps come in a variety of options, including stainless steel bracelets, leather straps, mesh-textured fabric straps and silicone bands. Each of these materials lends a distinguished vibe to the look.
Size and comfort
You might pick the most impressive, trending or high-tech watch but, if it doesn’t feel comfortable, then it is just not the right one for you. For instance, if you have slimmer wrists, opt for smaller dials and thinner straps instead of oversized and bulky ones. Always note the size of the watch according to your wrists.
The best watches for men online to have in their collection right now
(Main Image Courtesy: Antony Trivet/Pexels ; Featured Image Courtesy: Baume & Mercier)
SGD 81571
The 40095 watch by Vacheron Constantin was unveiled in 1992 and made history for being the first perpetual calendar chronograph. Its 40-millimetre platinum case dial showcases day, date and 48-month counters along with a leap year indication. While the case is adorned with a crown for time adjustments and made with scratch-proof sapphire crystal glass, the white dial has hands and indices crafted in black and white gold and displays a moonphase indicator.
Fitted with a black leather strap, this watch was only produced for a decade with less than 800 pieces ever created. It is powered by calibre 1136 QP, an automatic movement based on the ultra-slim automatic movement devised by Frédéric Piguet. The calibre has 37 jewels and beats at 21,600 Vph with a 40-hour power reserve.
Image credit: Vacheron Constantin
SGD 659
This is a stunning timepiece from a range of professional divers’ watches created in an exclusive collaboration between Seiko and The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). The model is also nicknamed ‘King Turtle’ for how its silhouette resembles a turtle with its shell.
The design features the PADI ‘Earth’ logo on its 45-millimetre black dial that’s fitted in a stainless steel case. While the sapphire crystal with a magnifier makes for the dial display, the hands and indices have LumiBrite blue highlights, which offer high legibility in the darkness of deep waters. It displays both day and date, has a rotating bezel and is water-resistant to a depth of 200 metres. It runs on calibre 4R36, which has 24 jewels.
Image credit: Seiko
SGD 98
From the Neo – III collection is this Titan watch for men that combines style and functionality in a high-quality stainless steel body. With the striking blue dial encircled within a black border creating a sophisticated contrast, this watch is perfect for everyday wear. Working on a quartz movement, the design features a 41-millimetre dial with a mineral glass for display, while the hands and indices are done in a complementing silver hue. The watch is water resistant up to 50 metres and can be styled with both formal and casual looks.
Image credit: Titan
SGD 169
A new and fresh take on the classic DW-5000C, this G-Shock pushes the limits of timekeeping toughness in a stunning thin configuration. Boasting a simple yet tough octagonal design, this watch is made of high-strength resin material, which is reinforced with carbon fibres. The shock and crack-resistant design is topped with mineral glass to complete the structure, which is fitted with a resin strap.
New as well as signature features like a stopwatch, double LED light, full auto calendar, daily alarms and hourly time signals, countdown timer and world time for 48 cities makes this watch a great everyday essential. Additionally, it is also water resistant for up to 200 metres.
Image credit: Casio
SGD 450
With sleek details in a statement-making oversized design, the Lennox Silver-Tone watch by Michael Kors makes for a timeless piece that would never go out of style. Crafted in stainless steel for durability with the 45-millimetre dial and bezel in a striking navy hue, this watch for men also has a tachymeter. It has a quartz-chronograph movement and is water resistant up to 50 metres.
Image credit: Michael Kors
SGD 179
Perk up your everyday style with this comfy and practical pick that’s fashioned in a sporty yet classy look. Resistant up to 30 metres of water depth, the design of the watch uses nylon for its 44-millimetre dial material and silicone for the strap. The display of the dial is made of mineral glass while the luminous white accents set off a vivid contrast against the all-black make. This analogue watch runs on a classic quartz movement.
Image credit: Armani Exchange
SGD 315
Experience the style and functionality of a smartwatch by one of the most popular and top brands — Fossil. Compatible with phones that have the latest version of Android or iOS, the watch has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor with one GB RAM and four GB storage. It has a swim-proof design, charges in less than an hour and has plenty of apps (like in a smartphone) that take care of your lifestyle, health and utility needs. It has a 44-millimetre stainless steel dial and replaceable straps, which lends this smartwatch for men a sporty yet elegant look.
Image credit: Fossil
SGD 2047
A dynamic motorsports chronograph model, featuring dashboard-inspired dials, this men’s watch is perfect for those looking for a timepiece that offers high performance. With a Global Radio-Controlled time function ensuring atomic time-keeping signal accurate to one second every 100 million years, this watch stands high on the technology pedestal. The 44.6-millimetre dial with a tachymeter in enlarged fonts has a sapphire glass display that’s scratch-proof.
The watch runs on calibre E660 and an eco-drive technology that’s powered by any form of light. After a full charge, the watch has a maximum run-time of up to six months (in normal use) and approximately three years (in power saver mode). Other essential features include a perpetual calendar, world time in 24 cities, date and day display, power reserve indicator, power saving function and water resistance up to 200 metres.
Image: Courtesy CITIZEN
SGD 350
Crafted in a timeless design to accentuate both your formal and casual looks, the Tissot Classic Dream watch for men is a fine mix of sophistication and flamboyance. Lending extremely high resistance to impact along with durability and scratch resistance, the sapphire dial glass makes the watch worth a splurge. It is water resistant up to 50 metres, has a replaceable strap system and runs on the Swiss quartz movement, making it one of the best Swiss watches to pick.
Image credit: Tissot
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Some of the latest watch trends for men include vintage pieces, smartwatches, coloured dials, unusual dial shapes and minimalistic designs.
Answer: Yes, analogue watches are a timeless staple that can never go out of trend. While they’re one of the most traditional designs, they always remain a coveted classic.
Answer: Some of the most valuable and expensive brands for men’s watches are Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantine, Audemars Piguet, Jacob & Co, Rolex, Hublot and A. Lange & Sohne, among many others.