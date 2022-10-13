Watches for men: The best pieces to swear by for a timeless collection

Whether he’s a modern-day accessory aficionado or someone who likes to keep his style quotient simple, a staple found in a man’s closet is a watch. Elevating a look with its exquisiteness and fine craftsmanship that’s understated yet noticeable, a watch for men is a popular and fail-safe choice for styling, especially because one can hardly go wrong with it. Just wear a subtle watch with any ensemble, and you’re good to go. It’s as simple as that.

With a voguish blend of both timeless and avant-garde designs, the watch landscape has always been a hot playground for experiments. Incredible collaborations have been spurring up the design space of watches, and it has become a universe in itself that’s vast and profound, with the ability to influence the fashion dynamics of the world. Think of the highly coveted moon phase watches, the Patek Philippe X Virgil Abloh collaboration and the ever-so-famous MoonSwatch collection by Omega and Swatch.

While brands have always aimed at making wearing a watch an impeccable experience in itself, watch novices, enthusiasts and collectors alike have embraced it with more and more space in their closets.

Since choosing from a sea of options and building your own watch collection can be a bit of a task, we've shortlisted some of the best branded watches online for men from which you can pick your favourites.

How to choose the best watches for men?

Here are a few things that one can consider before buying men’s watches.

Types of watches

One of the most essential things to consider, especially if it is your first watch, is the kind of watch you want. There are largely two types to choose from — analogue and digital.

An analogue watch shows time using the hands (hours, minutes and seconds). Such wristwatches also come with an additional function of a stopwatch, also known as a chronograph watch. Whereas, a digital watch displays the time electronically showing only hours and minutes (sometimes even seconds). Other types include a touchscreen smartwatch and a hybrid of analogue and digital watches.

Watch movement

Generally, there are two different mechanisms (or movements) that watch designs are based on — quartz and mechanical. Quartz, the most common, is known for its durability and accuracy and runs on a battery. Mechanical, on the other hand, has a rotor that spins with the help of your wrist movement. The basic difference between the two can be observed by the motion of the second hand, which ‘ticks’ in quartz watches and is a smooth sweeping motion in mechanical, automatic watches.

Occasion, design and material

The design and material of the watch depend on your utility. For instance, if you’re looking for an everyday watch, a practical and lightweight design is what you should opt for. If you’re planning to buy a watch for rather formal occasions, you can pick more designer pieces and maybe oversized ones.

Similarly, while a functional sports watch makes for a better choice for an active lifestyle, a smartwatch can be a better pick if you want the ease of a phone on your wrist when on the go.

When it comes to materials, watch straps come in a variety of options, including stainless steel bracelets, leather straps, mesh-textured fabric straps and silicone bands. Each of these materials lends a distinguished vibe to the look.

Size and comfort

You might pick the most impressive, trending or high-tech watch but, if it doesn’t feel comfortable, then it is just not the right one for you. For instance, if you have slimmer wrists, opt for smaller dials and thinner straps instead of oversized and bulky ones. Always note the size of the watch according to your wrists.

The best watches for men online to have in their collection right now

