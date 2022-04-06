Zenith Rolls Out The Chronomaster Open and Chronomaster Sport

Zenith unveils the appropriately revealing and newly revamped Chronomaster Open collection, as well as new versions of the award-winning Chronomaster Sport.

Zenith reveals the revamped Chronomaster Open line as well as the new Chronomaster Sport under its latest “Master of Chronographs Since 1865” platform — combining immersive educational and experiential activities. The new 360-degree platform will house the manufacture’s unique know-how through its history, collections, movements, and its mastery of the high-frequency chronographs. It aims to bring art and science of chronographs and Zenith’s role at the vanguard of its evolution to a wider audience.

From emblematic movements to revolutionary pioneering designs, Zenith has steadily solidified its reputation as a leader in precision and performance since its foundation in 1865. One field of watchmaking where Zenith has truly shined is through its chronograph. With many world-firsts and record-shattering feats to its name, the Swiss manufacture has maintained and fostered its innovative codes without ever ceasing to break new boundaries, namely with the El Primero chronograph and its many evolutions.

As the “Master of Chronographs” today, Zenith is using its position to raise more awareness and appreciation for one of watchmaking’s most ever-present functions.

Dive into the world of chronographs with highlights from Zenith at Watches and Wonders 2022.

Chronomaster Open

First introduced in 2003 as the first chronograph with a semi-open dial to reveal the regulating organ and escapement, the Chronomaster Open returns in a totally redesigned form — inside and out — to shine ever more light on its beating heart. The redesign also allows the wearer to continue witnessing Zenith’s mastery of the high-frequency chronograph.

Powered by the El Primero 3604 calibre, the newly developed movement is based on the El Primero 3600 1/10th of a second automatic high-frequency calibre, with a more open architecture. Visible through the sapphire display back, the timepiece features an open base plate and bridges that allow for a clearer view of the high-frequency 5Hz escapement with lubricant-free silicon escape wheel and pallet level.

The Chronomaster Open is available in steel with a white or black dial, delivered with either a steel bracelet or cordura-effect rubber strap. There will be a rose gold version featuring a white dial with a blue cordura-effect rubber strap, as well as a boutique-exclusive edition in steel with a blue dial and steel bracelet.

Chronomaster Sport Gold

From the success of the Chronomaster Sport in 2021, Zenith continues to set a new milestone for automatic sporty chronographs. Crowned with the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève 2021 “Chronograph” prize, the Chronomaster Sport is already a modern chronograph icon in the making.

At Watches and Wonders, Zenith brings forth latest additions to the line with new references crafted in precious metals. Zenith has crafted the Chronomaster Sport entirely in rose gold with a matching bracelet and engraved bezel with 1/10th of a second scale. The novelty is available in either a black or white dial, alongside the signature El Primero tricolour counters with golden hands and applied markers. The Chronomaster Sport in rose gold is elegantly finished with satin-brushed and polished surfaces to bring out the warm radiance of rose gold.

The Chronomaster Sport is also available in a two-tone aesthetic, combining the durability of stainless steel and the splendour of rose gold, paired with a shimmery silver sun ray-patterned tricolour dial.

For more information, click here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur